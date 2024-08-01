Bradsell to make Sunday return as Archie Watson targets more Group 1 riches in Nunthorpe

Last year's King's Stand winner Bradsell is set to run in France this weekend in preparation for a shot at the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes on August 23.

The Archie Watson-trained four-year-old finished third to surprise winner Live In The Dream in last year's Nunthorpe after his Ascot heroics, but has not run since last September in the Flying Five Stakes.

The colt is on track to return in the Listed Prix du Cercle at Deauville on Sunday, in which he could face fellow British contender Tees Spirit.

"He had a setback in the spring while he was preparing for the Al Quoz in March," Watson said. "He runs at Deauville on Sunday and I'm very happy with him at home.

"It was frustrating to miss Royal Ascot, but the Group 1 sprints are mostly from the Nunthorpe onwards. Hopefully he can be running in all the five-furlong Group 1 sprints this autumn."

Bradsell (red and white striped cap): defeated popular sprinter Highfield Princess at Royal Ascot in 2023 Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Bradsell is a best-priced 14-1 chance to topple this year's winner of the King Charles III Stakes, the new name for the King's Stand, in Asfoora. The Australian-trained mare is the 5-1 market-leader to scoop another major British prize in the Nunthorpe.

Those odds could tumble with a strong performance in Friday's King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, where she faces several other Nunthorpe contenders including Big Evs and Believing.

Another sprinting star on the comeback trail is Big Evs's stablemate Annaf , sidelined since the Dubai World Cup meeting. He is earmarked for the Betfair Sprint Cup on September 7.

The five-year-old finished third to Bradsell in the King's Stand before going on to win the Portland and Group 3 Bengough Stakes. He looked better than ever when the recipient of a daring Rossa Ryan ride in a Saudi Arabia Group 2 over seven furlongs in February.

Annaf (right): was seriously ill after contracting pneumonia in March Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He's good," Mick Appleby said. "He's back in training, cantering and all is looking good. It's realistic he'll be back for the Sprint Cup, it's certainly looking that way now.

"He developed pneumonia on the flight to Dubai and he was quite sick for quite a while. It was touch and go at one point. He looked very good in Saudi Arabia so hopefully he can come back to that sort of form."

Annaf is a 33-1 chance to make a Group 1 breakthrough at Haydock, with Bradsell the same price. Last year's top sprinting juvenile Vandeek is the current favourite at 5-1 having been ruled out of next Sunday's Prix Maurice de Gheest with a setback.

Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes, August 23

Coral: 4-1 Asfoora, 5 Big Evs, 8 Believing, 9 Regional, 10 Starlust, 12 Live In The Dream, 14 Bradsell, Bucanero Fuerte, Kerdos, Makarova, 16s bar

Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes, September 7

Paddy Power: 5-1 Vandeek, 6 Inisherin, 8 Elite Status, Jasour, 10 Kinross, Montassib, Regional, Swingalong, 12 Art Power, Believing, Lake Forest, Shouldvebeenaring, 14s bar

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.