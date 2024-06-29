Racing Post logo
Britain
premium

'Both are Sussex-bound' - Rosallion and Haatem to clash again as Hannon eyes Goodwood Group 1 for his pair

Rosallion and Sean Levey (right) fend of Haatem for the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh
Rosallion (yellow silks) just gets the better of stablemate Haatem in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the CurraghCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Royal Ascot-winning stablemates Rosallion and Haatem are on course to renew their rivalry in the Group 1 Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on July 31. 

Trained by Richard Hannon, the pair served up one of the clashes of the Flat season so far when Rosallion edged out Haatem by a head in the Irish 2,000 Guineas last month having previously finished in the same order when second and third in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket three weeks earlier. 

They went their separate ways at Ascot, with Rosallion cementing his status as the leading three-year-old miler by winning the St James's Palace Stakes and Haatem dropping back to seven furlongs to register a tenacious win in the Group 3 Jersey Stakes

