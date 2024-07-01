Boost for British jump racing with Grade 1-winning owners Paul and Clare Rooney returning to the fold

The distinctive blue and yellow silks of Paul and Clare Rooney will return to jumps racecourses in Britain for the first time in more than three years this season, with a handful of well-bred youngsters being prepared to run in bumpers for the husband-and-wife team.

Not since Arthur's Seat won at Kelso on February 19, 2021 have the Rooneys' colours been seen running under jumps rules, with their interest in racing focused solely on the Flat in that time.

The couple had previously had high-profile success with the likes of Cheltenham Festival scorer Willoughby Court and Grade 1 winner If The Cap Fits . They also finished runner-up in the 2016 Grand National with The Last Samuri . However, it was announced in April 2020 they were preparing to wind down and sell their jumpers to concentrate exclusively on the Flat.