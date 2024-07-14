- More
Ambiente Friendly and Bluestocking could take on superpowers in all-star King George cast
Connections of Group 1 winner Bluestocking and Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly have left the door ajar for a possible showdown against the might of Coolmore and Godolphin in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes on Saturday week.
Alongside the last two Derby winners, Auguste Rodin and City Of Troy, Coolmore have Irish Derby winner Los Angeles and Coronation Cup scorer Luxembourg in the King George reckoning, while Breeders' Cup Turf and Sheema Classic hero Rebel's Romance is set to represent Godolphin in a heavyweight clash.
Auguste Rodin heads the King George market at a best-priced 2-1 with bet365, with City Of Troy next best at 3-1 with William Hill. After a treble at Newmarket on Saturday, trainer Charlie Appleby confirmed Rebel's Romance to be on target for the race and his odds have shortened to a general 7-1 (from 12) in the last week.
