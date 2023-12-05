Big buys: what happened to the multi-million pound yearlings and how much did they win?

Kalidasa cost 2,800,000gns when sold at the Book 1 sale last year, making him the world's most expensive yearling for 2022. His highly anticipated racecourse debut comes in the mile novice stakes (6.00) at Kempton on Wednesday when victory would be worth £3,672, equivalent to 0.1 per cent of of his sale price. We look back on previous top lots from the Book 1 sale and what happened to them on the track . . .

Cost: 5,000,000gns (2013)

Career earnings: £44,399

A sister to that year's Oaks winner Was, Al Naamah fetched a huge price in the 2012 ring but failed to live up to her mighty reputation, only recording one win from seven starts.

Trained by Andre Fabre and owned by Al Shaqab Racing, her sole success came on her debut at Chantilly in June before she disappointed at short odds next time out at Group 3 level.

While she went close at that grade and Listed level she was beaten a total of 40 lengths on her two attempts at Group 1 level and January is the only one of her progeny to have won a race.

Cost: 3,600,000gns (2019)

Career earnings: £58,176

A half-brother to Godolphin's high-class miler Barney Roy, Noble Dynasty cost big money but failed to reach the level anticipated.

He won five races from ten starts, progressing through handicaps to win a conditions race at Lingfield last November but never fired on the big day. He was fancied for the 2022 Royal Hunt Cup but got balloted out and disappointed when a beaten favourite in the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood.

Cost: 3,500,000gns (2018)

Career earnings: £39,296

From the highly successful broodmare and Group 1 winner Dar Re Mi, Darain was bought in the hope he could prove as good as the likes of Too Dar Hot and So Di Mar.

Qatar Racing's purchase looked to be on course to fulfil expectations when recording back-to-back novice wins in his three-year-old season, but he disappointed behind Pyledriver when stepped up in class in the Great Voltigeur Stakes at York and was sold to the US after finishing down the field in the Darley Stakes at Newmarket.

He finished second and third for Brad Cox, winning a three-runner allowance race at Fair Grounds, but was well held when tried at Grade 1 level and has not been seen since.

Cost: 2,800,000gns (2022)

Kalidasa is from the same family as Darain and topped the Book 1 sale last year having been by the champion Frankel and out of Group 3-winning mare So Mi Dar, who is a sister to Too Darn Hot. She starts her career at Kempton on Wednesday night.

