BHA questions connections of Irish-trained runners before races at Doncaster and Fakenham

Stewards questioned connections of two horses trained in Ireland before they ran in races in Britain on Friday on the instruction of the BHA’s integrity department.

A note appeared on the BHA website against Twoconduit, who ran in a 3m½f novices’ handicap hurdle at Doncaster, and Celine Man, a runner in the 2m4f handicap hurdle at Fakenham, indicating connections had been quizzed prior to the horses running.

The report said: “At the request of the integrity department of the British Horseracing Authority, the connections of the horse were interviewed by the stewards before this race and asked to provide information regarding the selection of the race for the gelding, their expectations for today and the riding instructions given. Their comments were noted.”

John Patrick Ryan, trainer of Twoconduit, described the horse as “disappointing” prior to him running at Doncaster. The six-year-old failed to put in an improved performance on his handicap debut as he trailed in a well beaten last under champion jockey Brian Hughes.

Celine Man produced a better performance at Fakenham for trainer Mark Fahey. The five-year-old made much of the running before getting tired in the closing stages, eventually finishing second to the 6-5 favourite Bashers Reflection.

Asked about the decision to call connections of the two horses in, a spokesman for the BHA said: “From time to time stewards will bring connections of a horse in prior to a race to gather information. It is not something we comment further on.”

Fahey has previously been successful with a handful of runners in Britain, but has not had a runner in Britain since April 2017. Ryan last had a winner in Britain in October 2017.

