BHA makes two 'minor' adjustments to whip penalty guidelines

The number of rides a jockey has had since a previous whip offence has been committed will now be factored into a deferred suspension, the BHA has announced.

The adjustments to the whip penalty guidance, which comes into play immediately across both codes, will mean that a jockey will have their suspension deferred for either six months or until the individual has ridden in either 200 Flat races or 150 jumps races in Britain, depending on which comes first.

Under the previous rule, a jockey referred to the judicial panel for totting up whip offences could have had their suspension, or part of it, suspended for six months regardless of the number of rides in that period.

Only if there has been a further breach within the six-month period or before the number of respective rides will the suspended portion of the penalty be introduced. If that is the case, the deferred suspension will combine with the new period to form one punishment.

In the second of two changes made by the BHA, using the whip in the incorrect place or without three strides between use will be included in the penalty offences alongside going above the permitted level.

Examples of excessive force, showing no response, or using out of contention will not be applied to the penalty mitigation. This will also be the case if a rider is deemed to have used their whip once about the level while committing another type of misuse in the same race.

Harry Cobden and Native River join forces in charity challenge

Harry Cobden has picked up a big ride on 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River as the duo team up in the Injured Jockeys Fund South West Jockeys Showjumping Challenge on Friday.

Britain's champion jump jockey will partner the popular 14-year-old, who also won the Welsh Grand National and Hennessy Gold Cup during his illustrious racing career. He has shone in his next job too, having qualified for this year's Horse of the Year Show.

Cobden is one of nine jockeys, including Nick Scholfield, Rex Dingle and Sean Houlihan, who will be taking part in the charity event, which takes place at the Bicton Arena in Devon and begins at 7pm.

He said: "I had my first taste of showjumping at the London Horse Show, and apart from a slight spill in the warm-up, I absolutely loved it. I’ve had a little practice on Native River this time and hope we can do a good job. More than anything, it’s for a great cause that we all need and support."

