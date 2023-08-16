BHA issues indefinite ban to social media user for 'unacceptable behaviour'

The BHA has excluded a social media user for abuse towards jockeys and trainers and reaffirmed its zero-tolerance approach to malicious behaviour online.

Michael Wheble, who the BHA confirmed was not a licensed or registered participant, was given an indefinite suspension. It means he can no longer attend a British racecourse, or any BHA licenced premises, while others would be in breach for having any association with him in connection to racing in Britain.

He is the second person to face what in effect may be a lifetime ban for breaching the BHA's code of conduct for social media use after Adam Fowles, from Cheshire, was excluded last year. The BHA also confirmed it had given final warnings to a further four people regarding their online conduct.

The Racing Post has seen intimidating and aggressive tweets sent from an account, matching the name of the excluded man, aimed towards a variety of jockeys and trainers over a year's period. The account has not posted since the ban was issued on July 20.

A BHA spokesperson said: “The BHA is committed to protecting the integrity of horseracing and considers the health and welfare of the sport’s participants a priority. The BHA code of conduct, which forms part of the rules of racing, establishes a set of standards aimed at protecting the values of the sport of horseracing and making racing a great place to work based on a culture of respect. Everyone involved in the sport of horseracing is expected to uphold these values and standards.

“The code makes clear that anyone who fails to uphold these values and standards, whether in person or online, could face disciplinary action. In this case, Mr Wheble was found to have breached the Code due to unacceptable use of social media and was excluded from the sport.

“For individuals unfortunately affected by behaviour on social media that is contrary to the standards set out in the code, the BHA can be contacted via intel@britishhorseracing.com, or via the sport’s anonymous online reporting service, RaceWISE. If a case has been reported to police, we will work with them and the relevant industry body to support any action the police decide to take.”

Findings from MyRacing last year highlighted eight British-based jockeys were sent more than 1,000 derogatory tweets each in a 12-month window, with Oisin Murphy receiving more than 8,700 negative posts directed to his personal profile on the platform during that time. The data was collected from social listening tools, highlighting key words to reveal the extent of online abuse in the sport.

A Racing Post special report in 2021 into social media abuse highlighted riders would receive negative posts "virtually daily", while trainers Jimmy Moffatt and Henry Spiller have spoken out about messages received in recent months.

The racing industry took part in a three-day social media boycott to raise awareness of online abuse, racism and discrimination during Guineas weekend in 2021. Speaking at the time, BHA chief Julie Harrington argued "change was needed".

