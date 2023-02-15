BHA create 'more opportunities' as Flat races are rescheduled to improve competitiveness

Four Listed races will be rescheduled this summer as part of the BHA's ongoing work to improve competitiveness during the 2023 Flat season.

Among the restructured races is the Abingdon Stakes, a 1m2f contest open to three-year-old fillies, which will no longer be named after the 2016 winner and instead be called the Agnes Keyser Stakes.

Traditionally run at Newbury in early June, the race will now be moved to Goodwood as one of two Listed contests slated to take place on the track's card on Sunday, June 11.

The 1m4f Tapster Stakes has been pushed back from its traditional date in late May and will also feature at the June meeting, with both Listed races set to offer £70,000 in prize-money.

Two Listed contests at Salisbury will be moved forward a month in order to ensure a better spread of black-type contests, with the Cathedral Stakes now scheduled for Saturday, May 27 and the Stonehenge Stakes on Wednesday, August 16.

Ruth Quinn, the BHA's director of international racing and racing development, said: "The tactical adjustments announced today will help see that races are spaced more appropriately – providing a more balanced spread and volume of opportunities for connections at optimal times in the calendar, supporting the shorter-term objectives of enhancing the competitiveness of Pattern and Listed contests in 2023.

Ruth Quinn: "The tactical adjustments announced will see that races are spaced more appropriately" Credit: Edward Whitaker

"On behalf of the Flat Pattern Committee, I would like to thank Goodwood and Salisbury – and other racecourses with whom we work closely through these processes – for their support and cooperation with implementing these adjustments and with the industry's ongoing efforts to refine and strengthen the British Pattern."

The changes were ratified by the European Pattern Committee as part of a series of changes across Europe to the Flat calendar for 2023.

The announcement included an upgraded status for Leopardstown's 2,000 Guineas Trial in April, which was promoted from Listed to Group 3 status, while both the Kilboy Estate and the Concorde Stakes were downgraded to Group 3 and Listed status respectively.

Polish racing secures first Pattern contest

Polish racing received a significant boost from the European Pattern Committee on Wednesday when its flagship race, the Wielka Warszawska, was promoted to Listed status.

The international race is fashioned after the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and is held annually on the first Sunday in October in Warsaw, run over 1m5f and open to three-year-olds and older.

Major French races have also been reshuffled for this season's Flat calendar including the Group 1 Saint-Alary at Longchamp, which has been pushed forward from late May. The race will now be run on the same card as the Poule d'Essai des Poulains, France's 1,000 Guineas, on May 14.

The Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud has also been moved and will now run a week later than its traditional date to feature at Saint Cloud's evening fixture on July 8.

Germany and Sweden also gained new Listed contests this year but races were downgraded across Europe, with the overall loss of 25 black-type races.

