BHA clears Sean Levey of taking prohibited substance after 'non-negative' saliva test at Sandown

The BHA has accepted Sean Levey took no prohibited substance in relation to a 'non-negative' saliva test at Sandown last year that was followed by a negative second laboratory test.

He was stood down by stewards at Sandown on September 14 after an instant saliva test produced a positive result for amphetamine, a prohibited substance.

The Classic-winning jockey made clear that he was convinced of his own innocence and requested a urine test, which was taken the day after the meeting.

Levey was stood down for eight days, missing the Racing League final, before being reinstated as medically eligible to ride following his negative urine test.

He said it was "hard not to feel aggrieved" following the incident and on September 28 the BHA said it was pausing its anti-doping saliva testing pilot.

On Monday, the regulator offered a further update on the pilot, which read: "The pilot was paused following a negative laboratory follow-up analysis requested after a point of care racecourse non-negative sample given by Sean Levey at Sandown on September 14, 2022.

"Following that negative laboratory follow-up analysis, the BHA has carried out extensive analysis to ascertain the circumstances behind the original non-negative, remaining in close communication with Mr Levey throughout. The BHA is grateful for his co-operation during this time.

"The BHA completely accepts that Mr Levey did not take amphetamine or any other prohibited substance and has not committed any offence under the rules of racing, with the cause of the non-negative appearing to have been a supplement that those administering the test were not aware of at the time.

"A further update regarding the resumption of the oral fluid testing pilot will follow in due course."

