BGC welcomes 'positive progress' as problem gambling rate falls

The problem gambling rate for adults in the UK fell to 0.2 per cent for the year to December according to the latest figures released by the Gambling Commission.

The news was welcomed by the Betting and Gaming Council, which called on ministers to take note as it finalises the details of the government's long-delayed gambling white paper.

A sample of 4,001 adults aged 16 and over were interviewed by telephone in March, June, September and December 2022 to produce the "statistically stable" problem gambling figure, which was down from 0.3 per cent. The commission said the low risk rate was also statistically stable at 1.7 per cent, although there had been an increase in the moderate risk rate to 1.3 per cent from 0.8 per cent.

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: "These newly released figures are further evidence of the positive progress we have made on safer gambling and underline our urgent calls for ministers to take a genuinely evidence-based approach to the upcoming white paper."

Dugher said gambling reform should be focused on the vulnerable, "not the vast majority who bet safely and responsibly". He added: "We need a risk-based approach which helps the vulnerable, not ruins the experience for the responsible majority.

"Just under half of all UK adults enjoy a bet each month and it is clear once again that the overwhelming majority do so perfectly safely and responsibly. However, our work to raise standards across the regulated industry will continue, to keep up the momentum and build on the progress we have made in recent years."

The survey, conducted by Yonder Consulting, also found that overall gambling participation was statistically stable at 44 per cent compared to 2021 and that participation rates had not yet returned to pre-Covid-19 levels.

