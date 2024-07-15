Beverley inspection scheduled for Tuesday morning with yellow weather warning in place

Beverley has called a morning inspection for its fixture on Tuesday and the day's other turf meeting in Britain at Nottingham is also braced for a huge deluge overnight.

Heavy rain has already impacted racing in Britain this week after Newton Abbot's jumps card on Monday was cancelled just hours before it was due to begin after areas of the track were left waterlogged.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain, which covers most of England and parts of Scotland, remains in place until 9am on Tuesday and while the ground is soft, good to soft in places at Beverley, it will assess conditions at 7.30am. The East Yorkshire track could be hit by 30mm of rainfall ahead of its six-race card.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, the track's clerk of the course John Morley said: "We've had a lovely day, but we could be hit by a huge amount of rain and potentially up to 30mm.

"If we get the lower end of the amount of the forecast then we'd be fine, but we could have some problems if we get the higher end, so we want to have a look early in the morning. The rain we've had all year has been ridiculous."

Officials at Nottingham are more confident they will not be severely impacted, and the going is good, good to soft in places.

Speaking on Monday afternoon, clerk of the course Paul Barker said: "We're okay at the moment. It's good ground with some patches of good to soft, but we had a dry day on Monday where temperatures reached 22C. It just got a bit overcast in the late afternoon.

"We're expecting the rain to hit at around 8pm as it makes its way up the country. The forecasters are giving a difference of opinion – we could get 10mm of rain or double that. We don't envisage any problems and I think we'll be fine, but you do hope it's not as bad as forecasters are talking about."

Britain's other fixture is an all-weather card from Kempton in the evening, where the going is standard to slow. Ireland's sole meeting is the second day of Killarney's July festival.

The ground is described as good at Newbury ahead of its two-day Super Sprint meeting, which begins on Friday, although 5-10mm of rain was expected to fall at the track on Monday.

