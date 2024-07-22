Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:00 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Aussie ace Asfoora's team have Goodwood, York, Longchamp and Del Mar in their sights in bold plan

Asfoora wins the King Charles III Stakes from Regional and Big Evs at Royal Ascot
Asfoora wins the King Charles III Stakes from Regional and Big Evs at Royal AscotCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Australian trainer Henry Dwyer thinks the best might still be to come from his impressive Royal Ascot scorer Asfoora, who is gearing up for the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood on Friday week. 

Asfoora became Australia's sixth winner of the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes when successful under Oisin Murphy at the royal meeting and Dwyer hopes Goodwood will tee up an audacious big-race schedule that will definitely include the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York and could encompass the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp and the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar later in the year.  

"She's definitely going to Goodwood," said Ballarat-based Dwyer. "She did a little bit of work on Saturday morning, will gallop on Tuesday or Wednesday, which will be nine days out from Goodwood, and she should be good.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain