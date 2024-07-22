Aussie ace Asfoora's team have Goodwood, York, Longchamp and Del Mar in their sights in bold plan

Australian trainer Henry Dwyer thinks the best might still be to come from his impressive Royal Ascot scorer Asfoora , who is gearing up for the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood on Friday week.

Asfoora became Australia's sixth winner of the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes when successful under Oisin Murphy at the royal meeting and Dwyer hopes Goodwood will tee up an audacious big-race schedule that will definitely include the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York and could encompass the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp and the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar later in the year.

"She's definitely going to Goodwood," said Ballarat-based Dwyer. "She did a little bit of work on Saturday morning, will gallop on Tuesday or Wednesday, which will be nine days out from Goodwood, and she should be good.