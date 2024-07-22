- More
Aussie ace Asfoora's team have Goodwood, York, Longchamp and Del Mar in their sights in bold plan
Australian trainer Henry Dwyer thinks the best might still be to come from his impressive Royal Ascot scorer Asfoora, who is gearing up for the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood on Friday week.
Asfoora became Australia's sixth winner of the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes when successful under Oisin Murphy at the royal meeting and Dwyer hopes Goodwood will tee up an audacious big-race schedule that will definitely include the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes at York and could encompass the Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp and the Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar later in the year.
"She's definitely going to Goodwood," said Ballarat-based Dwyer. "She did a little bit of work on Saturday morning, will gallop on Tuesday or Wednesday, which will be nine days out from Goodwood, and she should be good.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- King George analysis: which version of Auguste Rodin will show up - plus Graeme Rodway's 10-1 ante-post tip
- 'It's the right race for the horse' - Ralph Beckett eyeing King George breakthrough with Bluestocking
- Flutter chief calls for major change and claims racing has become 'unprofitable' for bookmakers
- International Stakes favourite The Wizard Of Eye only '50-50' to make the race at Ascot on Saturday
- Goodwood off the table for unbeaten Quddwah as Crisfords target French Group 1 instead
- King George analysis: which version of Auguste Rodin will show up - plus Graeme Rodway's 10-1 ante-post tip
- 'It's the right race for the horse' - Ralph Beckett eyeing King George breakthrough with Bluestocking
- Flutter chief calls for major change and claims racing has become 'unprofitable' for bookmakers
- International Stakes favourite The Wizard Of Eye only '50-50' to make the race at Ascot on Saturday
- Goodwood off the table for unbeaten Quddwah as Crisfords target French Group 1 instead