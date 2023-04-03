Arc pinning hopes on £1.6m prize-money boosting crowds and fields at Good Friday meetings
Arena Racing Company (Arc) hopes the decision to invest £1.6 million in prize-money on Good Friday will help its three meetings to buck the trends of falling attendances and field sizes.
The racecourse group stages the All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle, the All-Weather Vase meeting at Lingfield, as well as a meeting with seven low-grade but valuable handicaps at Bath.
Its decision to offer £200,000 in prize-money at Bath, alongside £1.05m and £395,000 on the all-weather at Newcastle and Lingfield, did not go unnoticed by trainers and has been rewarded with 408 entries.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in