Arc pinning hopes on £1.6m prize-money boosting crowds and fields at Good Friday meetings

Lingfield: one of three Arena Racing Company fixtures on Good Friday worth a combined £1.6m
Lingfield: one of three Arena Racing Company fixtures on Good Friday Credit: Harry Engels / Getty Images

Arena Racing Company (Arc) hopes the decision to invest £1.6 million in prize-money on Good Friday will help its three meetings to buck the trends of falling attendances and field sizes.

The racecourse group stages the All-Weather Championships finals day at Newcastle, the All-Weather Vase meeting at Lingfield, as well as a meeting with seven low-grade but valuable handicaps at Bath.

Its decision to offer £200,000 in prize-money at Bath, alongside £1.05m and £395,000 on the all-weather at Newcastle and Lingfield, did not go unnoticed by trainers and has been rewarded with 408 entries

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 3 April 2023Last updated 18:00, 3 April 2023
