'They should be applauded' - Millman hails Arc's prize-money as Bath attracts 408 entries for Good Friday fixture
Bath's richest ever raceday on Good Friday has not gone unnoticed by trainers, with a mammoth 408 entries made for the seven-race card offering £200,000 in prize-money.
Despite consisting of lower-grade races, the two class five contests on the card carry £35,000 in prize-money, while the five class six races offer £26,000 each, dwarfing the usual offering by racecourses in comparable races.
Friday's meeting at Bath complements the All-Weather Championships card at Newcastle, worth £1.05 million in prize-money, and a seven-race card at Lingfield carrying £395,000 on the same afternoon.
