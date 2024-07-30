Amateur rider Alice Procter out of intensive care following spinal injury in Cartmel fall

Amateur jockey Alice Procter has left intensive care following a heavy fall at Cartmel this month.

The 21-year-old was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital after suffering a thoracic spinal fracture when falling from the Keiran Burke-trained Uggy Uggy Uggy in the 2m1f female jockeys' handicap hurdle.

Procter underwent surgery to stabilise the fracture and expressed her gratitude and thanks to the hospital team and well-wishers within the sport in an update from the Injured Jockeys Fund on Tuesday afternoon.

It read: “Amateur jockey Alice Procter has now left intensive care at the Royal Preston Hospital.

“As a consequence of her fall, she sustained an injury to the spinal cord in the thoracic region which is affecting the lower half of her body. This will require further careful evaluation to guide future treatment and rehabilitation.

“Alice is extremely grateful for the skill and care of the hospital medical team and for the messages of support from her friends and colleagues across the industry.”

A GoFundMe page was set up three days ago for Procter, who rode successfully in point-to-points and worked for Burke, and has raised more than £15,000.