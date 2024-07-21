Amateur jockey Alice Procter in intensive care after Cartmel fall

Amateur jockey Alice Procter remained in intensive care on Sunday after undergoing an operation following a heavy fall at Cartmel.

She was flown by air ambulance to Preston hospital after coming down on Uggy Uggy Uggy in a female riders' handicap hurdle on Saturday.

The Injured Jockeys' Fund said in a statement on Sunday: "Amateur jockey Alice Procter had a fall at Cartmel racecourse yesterday and immediately reported back pain.

"She was flown by helicopter to the major trauma centre at Royal Preston Hospital. Following scans, she was then taken to the operating theatre under the care of the spinal team.

"She is now in the ICU with her family in attendance. Further updates will be issued in due course."

Racing was delayed for more than an hour as Procter received treatment after her fall at the second flight on a hurdler trained by Keiran Burke, for whom she has worked since 2021.

She was having her seventh ride under rules and was seeking her first victory, although she has ridden and trained winners in point-to-points.

Procter, 21, was formerly an event rider and she is the daughter of Doug and Lucy Procter, whose Glanvilles Stud in Dorset bred dual Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle , who was foaled in 2014 and sold unraced as a three-year-old.

Her brother Freddie is a successful jump jockey in the USA and came within half a length of becoming the first British rider to win the Maryland Hunt Cup in May, finishing second on Shootist.

Three years ago Doug Procter, a former point-to-point rider, spent a night in Shrewsbury prison to raise money for Midlands Air Ambulance.