Aidan Coleman to miss rides on Paisley Park and Jonbon as return from serious knee injury delayed

Aidan Coleman has delayed his return from a serious knee injury and will miss the ride on Jonbon in next month’s Betfair Tingle Creek .

The 35-year-old suffered the worst injury of his career when the Shaun Lycett-trained Ascension Day ran out and crashed through the wing in a maiden hurdle at Worcester in June. He had been hoping to return in time for the Tingle Creek on December 9 to renew his acquaintance with Nicky Henderson's crack chaser, who made a winning return in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham last Sunday and is a general 1-4 chance for Sandown’s Grade 1.

However, Coleman posted on his X account : “Unfortunately despite countless hours of rehabilitation, my leg hasn’t come right in time to be racing in the next couple of weeks, so now I keep working hard to be back in time for the Christmas period.”

Nico de Boinville rode Jonbon over obstacles in a race for the first time in the Shloer and Tom Bellamy is expected to pick up the ride on Paisley Park, another of Coleman’s big-name mounts.

Coleman has won nine Graded races on the Emma Lavelle-trained star, including the 2019 Long Distance Hurdle, a race the 11-year-old is expected to return in at Newbury next Friday.

Bellamy rode Paisley Park to finish third in the 2021 Long Walk Hurdle, the only occasion Coleman has been unavailable to ride the popular veteran in his last 22 starts.

