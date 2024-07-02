- More
Derby winners can be beaten in the Eclipse - as Peter Chapple-Hyam and Michael Bell know only too well
David Carr talks to the trainers of two Derby winners whose fate is a warning to City Of Troy backers
History has a warning for anyone tempted to plunge on City Of Troy at a best-priced 1-2 for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse.
The colt hailed by Aidan O'Brien as his best Derby winner will bid to become the third colt in the last 15 years to follow success in that race by beating older rivals at Sandown the following month, after Sea The Stars (2009) and Golden Horn (2015) both completed the double.
However, Motivator went on from his own stylish victory at Epsom to be beaten by Oratorio when sent off 2-5 favourite at Sandown in 2005. Two years later 4-7 shot Authorized, the only other 21st-century Derby winner to have his next race in the Eclipse, found Notnowcato too strong.
