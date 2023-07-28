2023 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot: the runners, the odds, the verdict

A top-class 11-runner field will contest the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 Ascot) on Saturday shown live on ITV and Sky Sports Racing. Here we provide the lowdown on every contender and provide a tip . . .

King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes: the full list of horses

1 Bolshoi Ballet

One of four runners for Ballydoyle; losing spell goes back to his Belmont Derby success two years ago; retains plenty of ability and finished second in the Wolferton at Royal Ascot (1m2f, good) most recently; still very useful but he's bottom of this elite pack on ratings.



Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Sean Levey

Forecast odds: 100-1

Bolshoi Ballet 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

2 Deauville Legend

Successful in the Bahrain Trophy and Great Voltigeur last summer before running creditably when favourite for the Melbourne Cup; respectable fourth to Pyledriver in the Hardwicke on reappearance and he's yet to run a bad race; however, this looks his stiffest assignment.



Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Forecast odds: 25-1

Deauville Legend 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: James Ferguson

3 Hamish

Oldest contender in this field; retains plenty of ability aged seven, having won the Ormonde at Chester (1m5f, soft) and John Smith's Silver Cup at York (1m6f, good to soft) this term; solid Group 3 performer and has won over C&D but faces a very tough task on this second Group 1 attempt.



Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Forecast odds: 50-1

Hamish 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: William Haggas

4 Hukum

High-class performer who has claimed notable scalps in last two appearances, readily beating Pyledriver in the 2022 Coronation Cup then collaring last year's Derby winner Desert Crown in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown two months ago (both on good ground); subsequently withdrawn from the Hardwicke because of good to firm going; has form figures of 131 over this C&D and a record of 3-4 on softer than good; strong contender.



Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Forecast odds: 4-1

Hukum 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

5 Luxembourg

Top-flight 1m2f performer who won the 2022 Irish Champion Stakes (soft) and 2023 Tattersalls Gold Cup (good); no match for impressive winner in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot most recently; still unexposed over 1m4f having shaped better than bare result (things didn't pan out favourably) in last year's Arc on sole attempt; interesting back up in trip.



Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Forecast odds: 12-1

Luxembourg 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

6 Point Lonsdale

Proved suited by step up to 1m2f in the spring, winning Curragh Group 3 and Chester Group 2 on heavy/soft; good to firm ground perhaps wasn't ideal in the Coronation Cup but the bare form of that defeat, behind Emily Upjohn and Westover, gives him plenty to find in this similar race.



Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Forecast odds: 66-1

Point Lonsdale 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

7 Pyledriver

Yet to race on heavy, appears to act on any other ground; often hangs but he's a cracking horse and won this contest 12 months ago, albeit having been somewhat helped by the market leaders failing to show their form; subsequently absent until following up in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot five weeks ago when taking record over C&D to 3-3; bids to defend his crown in a red-hot renewal but looks sure to give it his best shot.



Trainer: William Muir and Chris Grassick

Jockey: PJ McDonald

Forecast odds: 7-1

Pyledriver 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: William Muir & Chris Grassick

8 Westover

Ruined his chance in this race last year by getting worked up beforehand and failing to settle once under way; otherwise a very good performer and strong stayer at 1m4f, most recently winning the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (good to soft); yet to win a Group 1 on home soil, however, and seems held by Emily Upjohn on Coronation Cup running.



Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Forecast odds: 12-1

Westover 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

9 Emily Upjohn

Unraced on soft/heavy, acts on any other ground; pulled too hard in this contest 12 months ago, the only major blip in her otherwise progressive career; took well to a hood in next two appearances, showing a tidy turn of foot to win this year's Coronation Cup on second occasion; close second to remarkable three-year-old Paddington in a thrilling Eclipse when dropped back to 1m2f with the headgear removed (it's again missing today); talented filly who holds leading claims, provided she settles adequately returned to 1m4f.



Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Forecast odds: 9-2

Emily Upjohn 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

10 Auguste Rodin

Superbly bred colt who had excuses for his flop in the 2,000 Guineas; bounced back in a massive way to land the Derby (good to firm) where he collared King Of Steel towards the finish, then followed up in the Irish version (good) where he wasn't exactly impressive but the race didn't pan out perfectly and he perhaps hit the front sooner than ideal; won major two-year-old contests on soft/heavy but trainer has expressed concerns about returning him to such conditions; strongly respected as a dual Classic-winning three-year-old who could well have even more to offer.



Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Forecast odds: 11-4f

Auguste Rodin 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

11 King Of Steel

Strapping colt who nearly won the Derby on stable/seasonal debut, leading from over 2f out until collared by Auguste Rodin near the finish (pair clear); went one better in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot where he comfortably justified favouritism while confirming he's smart and suited by this C&D; both starts this season on good to firm but two-year-old debut success came on soft; still has very low mileage, having raced just four times, and commands the utmost respect with further progress on the cards.



Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Forecast odds: 4-1

King Of Steel 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Varian

Verdict

By Ron Wood

What a race this is – even in the absence of Desert Crown – and Hukum is my fancy, just preferred to Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel. One of Hukum's best runs came over the King George course and distance on soft ground, and he may get through the conditions better than the two three-year-olds. He was as good as ever in winning on his comeback at Sandown.

Hukum 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Owen Burrows

