- More
York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers
The final day of the 2024 Ebor festival is here and if the first three days are anything to go by, we're in for a treat at York today. The main race today is the festival's namesake, the Ebor, one of the richest Flat handicaps in the British calendar.
Make the most of the final day of racing at York and by taking advantage of the latest bookmaker offers, you could bag up to £280 in free bets:
Here are the betting offers up for grabs ahead of day four's racing at York:
- Sky Bet: £40 in racing free bets
- Paddy Power: £40 in racing free bets
- Betfair: £50 in free bets
- William Hill: £60 in free bets
- Bet365: £30 in free bets
- Ladbrokes: £20 in free bets
- Coral: £40 in racing free bets
Full offer terms and conditions are below
Total: £280
How to claim your York Ebor 2024 betting offers with any bookmaker
If you’re ready to bag over £250 in free bets then simply sign up with any of the bookmakers in this article ahead of York's Ebor festival. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Go to the bookmaker’s homepage and select ‘New Customer’ to begin registration.
- Fill out the form with the required info and choose a username and password.
- Make a small deposit to activate the account.
- Now, you are all set to start placing your wagers on any sport.
- The free bet tokens should be automatically added to your account balance.
- Do this with every bookmaker to ensure you are getting the most out of your experience.
At the Racing Post, we have put together all of the best Ebor free bets and bookmaker offers, so take a look as you can claim up to £1,000+ in York Ebor 2024 bonuses and betting offers.
Claim £280 in free bets ahead of York Ebor festival 2024 here plus each bookmaker’s terms and conditions
Sky Bet York Ebor festival day four free bets
Bag £40 in racing free bets for day four at York when you place a £10 bet
Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets
- Freeze a winning score and win a leg of your acca early with AccaFreeze
New customers only. First single & E/W bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.
Paddy Power York Ebor festival day four free bets
Get £40 in free bets when you place a £10 qualifying bet on the racing at York Ebor festival
Bet £10 At York And Get £40 In Free Bets
- Lengthen the chances of your free Bet Builders with Super Sub
New customer offer. Place a £10 bet on York Ebor, at min. odds 1/2 (1.5) — get £30 in racing free bets + a £10 Bet Builder on the English Premier League (which will be credited by 12pm the day after your qualifying stake is settled). Deposits via Cards & Apple Pay will qualify. Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.
Betfair York Ebor festival day four free bets
Receive £50 in free bets when you stake at least £10 during York Ebor festival with Betfair
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Free Bets with Betfair's Rewards Club
Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get £50 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.
William Hill York Ebor festival day four free bets
Get £60 in York Ebor festival free bets by placing a £10 bet with William Hill
Deposit And Bet £10 To Get £60 Free Bets
- Daily Extra Places on selected races
18+. Play Safe. New players using T60 code. Online only. Get £60 bonus split as follows: (i) Deposit £10. Get a £20 Vegas Bonus on selected games (72hr expiry, wagering reqs apply); “(ii) bet £10+ (odds 1/2+) with cash or Vegas winnings (after wager reqs met). Once settled, get 4x£10 sports free bets (valid 7 days, excl. virtual sports). Payment & country restrictions & full T&Cs apply.
Bet365 York Ebor festival day four free bets
Bet on this year’s York Ebor festival with bet365 and get £30 in free bets
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.
Ladbrokes York Ebor festival day four free bets
Get £20 in York Ebor festival free bets from a £5 bet with Ladbrokes
Get £20 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
- Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator
18+ New UK+IRE Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
Coral York Ebor festival day four free bets
Get £40 in York Ebor festival free bets from a £10 bet with Coral
Get £40 In Free Bets When You Bet £10 On Horse Racing
- Generous odds on horse racing
18+ New UK+ROI Customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€10 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€10 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for 7 days, stake not returned. Restrictions + T&Cs apply.
York Ebor festival day four preview
The final day is all about what the meeting is named after, the Ebor, one of the richest Flat handicaps on offer in Britain worth £300,000 to the winner.
It is always a competitive race and can throw up a superstar stayer to follow, as it did in 2022 with Trawlerman, a subsequent Group 2 winner who went close in the Ascot Gold Cup, while County Hurdle winner Absurde took it last time.
Andrew Balding and William Haggas are worth watching out for in the three-year-old-only Melrose earlier on the card, while the City of York Stakes, won for the last two years by the returning Kinross, provides the Group action.
Day four York Ebor festival schedule
The final day of York's Ebor festival features the Ebor Handicap itself. Here's day four's York racecard:
Saturday, August 24
- 1.50: Sky Bet Strensall Stakes
- 2.25: Sky Bet Melrose Handicap
- 3.00: Sky Bet City Of York Stakes
- 3.35: Sky Bet Ebor Handicap
- 4.10: Sky Bet Constantine Handicap
- 4.45: Julia Graves Roses Stakes
- 5.20: Sky Bet Finale Handicap
Remember to gamble responsibly
Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.
Click for more racing free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inBetting offers
Last updated
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Bet £30 on Friday's Races at York Ebor festival and bag £30 in free bets with Matchbook
- Sky Bet odds boost: get your hands on enhanced 50-1 odds if you bet on Bukayo Saka to start against Aston Villa
- York Ebor betting offer: grab £30 in free bets with bet365 for day four's races
- Get enhanced odds of 50-1 if you back Aston Villa or 35-1 for Arsenal to win with Parimatch
- Premier League sign-up offer: get £25 in free bets when you sign up and bet just £5
- Bet £30 on Friday's Races at York Ebor festival and bag £30 in free bets with Matchbook