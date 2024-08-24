York Ebor betting offers for day four: claim up to £280 from the best bookmakers

The final day of the 2024 Ebor festival is here and if the first three days are anything to go by, we're in for a treat at York today. The main race today is the festival's namesake, the Ebor, one of the richest Flat handicaps in the British calendar.

York Ebor festival day four preview

The final day is all about what the meeting is named after, the Ebor , one of the richest Flat handicaps on offer in Britain worth £300,000 to the winner.

It is always a competitive race and can throw up a superstar stayer to follow, as it did in 2022 with Trawlerman, a subsequent Group 2 winner who went close in the Ascot Gold Cup, while County Hurdle winner Absurde took it last time.

Andrew Balding and William Haggas are worth watching out for in the three-year-old-only Melrose earlier on the card, while the City of York Stakes , won for the last two years by the returning Kinross, provides the Group action.

Day four York Ebor festival schedule

The final day of York's Ebor festival features the Ebor Handicap itself. Here's day four's York racecard:

Saturday, August 24

Remember to gamble responsibly

Gambling can be an enjoyable and exciting form of entertainment, but it can also be a serious risk if not done responsibly. It is important to understand the risks associated with gambling and to take steps to minimise them. You can always call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or visit www.gamstop.co.uk if you need extra help or advice.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.