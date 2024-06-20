Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:35 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:35 RiponHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Betting offers

Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 45-1 boosted odds when you back England to win vs Denmark

Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back England to win against Denmark

Today's Euro 2024 Correct Score Predictions

Thursday heralds another exciting round of fixtures from Euro 2024 in Germany, with three games on the schedule. Pick of the bunch pairs Denmark and England in Group C from Frankfurt, where the Three Lions aim for two wins from two games.

Untitled Document
Recommended
4/5
ENHANCED ODDS

50/1 Kane To Start. Denmark v England

ENHANCED ODDS
  • Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet
CLAIM OFFER

Gareth Southgate’s team opened with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday and are expected to add another three points. You’ll find some eye-catching promotions and exciting Denmark vs England promotions listed on this page. Find your favourite and click the link to claim your share.

Denmark vs England preview

Denmark had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in their opening game after Christian Eriksen’s early opener was matched by an Erik Janza equaliser near the end. It was a reminder of the importance of concentrating to the final whistle for the Danes, and they’ll be eager to show they’ve learned and improved.

England also endured a tough game at the weekend, and there was nothing fancy about their win over a determined Serbia. Jude Bellingham scored the opener with 13 minutes on the clock. His teammates then defended that advantage to ensure England got off to the ideal start and are now within touching distance of the knockout stages.

Denmark 1-2 England

Back England to win 2-1 @8-1 with Paddy Power + Get 45-1 for England to win with Paddy Power

Untitled Document
Recommended
4/5
ENHANCED ODDS

45/1 England to Win, Denmark v England

ENHANCED ODDS
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

There are many interesting betting markets available on Denmark vs England, but we are focusing on the correct score and suggest backing England to win 2-1. They defended well against Serbia, but gaps remain in the England defence, which will encourage the Danes, who boast attacking flair. At the other end of the pitch, Harry Kane is the driving force for his team and will ensure they’re always dangerous in attack or on the counter.

Looking through the head-to-head stats associated with this fixture, there have been one or no goals between these nations during each of their last five meetings. England won 2-1 twice in that spell, and we’re happy to shoot for more of the same at odds of 7-1 with Paddy Power. New customers also receive a welcome bonus when joining the Dublin-based sportsbook.

Spain vs Italy: Correct-score prediction

  • 0-0 draw @17-2 with Paddy Power
  • Where to Watch: ITV
  • Match Time & Stadium: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Thursday June 20 at 8pm
Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

What a game we have in store here as two potential Euro 2024 winners clash at the group stage. The pressure is on both teams to win and Spain and Italy have produced a draw in 10 of their previous 22 meetings, including a 1-1 draw at Euro 2020.

Slovenia vs Serbia: Correct-score prediction

  • Romania and Ukraine to draw 1-1 @ 6-1 with Paddy Power
  • Where to Watch: BBC 
  • Match Time & Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munich, Thursday June 20 at 2pm
Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Both sides missed an opportunity to get off to a winning start in Group C, and we expect their wait for a win to rumble on. The rivals produced a 2-2 draw last time but know they must defend better. Take the value available on a 1-1 draw.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.


SEO editor

Published on inBetting offers

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBetting offers
more inBetting offers
Related Content
Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer

Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer

icon
Betting offers
Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
Grab £270 in free bets for day three's races: Royal Ascot betting offer
icon
Betting offers
Denmark vs England free bets: Grab a 45-1 odds boost for England to win from Paddy Power
Denmark vs England free bets: Grab a 45-1 odds boost for England to win from Paddy Power
icon
Euro 2024
Royal Ascot day three betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024 with Paddy Power
Royal Ascot day three betting offer: get £40 in free bets + a £10 for Euro 2024 with Paddy Power
icon
Betting offers
The best Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses: grab over £300 for this week of the tournament
The best Euro 2024 free bets & betting bonuses: grab over £300 for this week of the tournament
icon
Betting offers