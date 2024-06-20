- More
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 45-1 boosted odds when you back England to win vs Denmark
Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: Back England to win against Denmark
Thursday heralds another exciting round of fixtures from Euro 2024 in Germany, with three games on the schedule. Pick of the bunch pairs Denmark and England in Group C from Frankfurt, where the Three Lions aim for two wins from two games.
Gareth Southgate’s team opened with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday and are expected to add another three points. You’ll find some eye-catching promotions and exciting Denmark vs England promotions listed on this page. Find your favourite and click the link to claim your share.
Denmark vs England preview
Denmark had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in their opening game after Christian Eriksen’s early opener was matched by an Erik Janza equaliser near the end. It was a reminder of the importance of concentrating to the final whistle for the Danes, and they’ll be eager to show they’ve learned and improved.
England also endured a tough game at the weekend, and there was nothing fancy about their win over a determined Serbia. Jude Bellingham scored the opener with 13 minutes on the clock. His teammates then defended that advantage to ensure England got off to the ideal start and are now within touching distance of the knockout stages.
Denmark 1-2 England
Back England to win 2-1 @8-1 with Paddy Power + Get 45-1 for England to win with Paddy Power
There are many interesting betting markets available on Denmark vs England, but we are focusing on the correct score and suggest backing England to win 2-1. They defended well against Serbia, but gaps remain in the England defence, which will encourage the Danes, who boast attacking flair. At the other end of the pitch, Harry Kane is the driving force for his team and will ensure they’re always dangerous in attack or on the counter.
Looking through the head-to-head stats associated with this fixture, there have been one or no goals between these nations during each of their last five meetings. England won 2-1 twice in that spell, and we’re happy to shoot for more of the same at odds of 7-1 with Paddy Power. New customers also receive a welcome bonus when joining the Dublin-based sportsbook.
Spain vs Italy: Correct-score prediction
- 0-0 draw @17-2 with Paddy Power
- Where to Watch: ITV
- Match Time & Stadium: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Thursday June 20 at 8pm
What a game we have in store here as two potential Euro 2024 winners clash at the group stage. The pressure is on both teams to win and Spain and Italy have produced a draw in 10 of their previous 22 meetings, including a 1-1 draw at Euro 2020.
Slovenia vs Serbia: Correct-score prediction
- Romania and Ukraine to draw 1-1 @ 6-1 with Paddy Power
- Where to Watch: BBC
- Match Time & Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munich, Thursday June 20 at 2pm
Both sides missed an opportunity to get off to a winning start in Group C, and we expect their wait for a win to rumble on. The rivals produced a 2-2 draw last time but know they must defend better. Take the value available on a 1-1 draw.
Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.
