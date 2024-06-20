Today's Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 45-1 boosted odds when you back England to win vs Denmark

Thursday heralds another exciting round of fixtures from Euro 2024 in Germany, with three games on the schedule. Pick of the bunch pairs Denmark and England in Group C from Frankfurt, where the Three Lions aim for two wins from two games.

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 50/1 Kane To Start. Denmark v England ENHANCED ODDS Free Bets on every England game to use on BuildABet CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply.

Gareth Southgate’s team opened with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia on Sunday and are expected to add another three points. You’ll find some eye-catching promotions and exciting Denmark vs England promotions listed on this page. Find your favourite and click the link to claim your share.

Denmark vs England preview

Denmark had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Slovenia in their opening game after Christian Eriksen’s early opener was matched by an Erik Janza equaliser near the end. It was a reminder of the importance of concentrating to the final whistle for the Danes, and they’ll be eager to show they’ve learned and improved.

England also endured a tough game at the weekend, and there was nothing fancy about their win over a determined Serbia. Jude Bellingham scored the opener with 13 minutes on the clock. His teammates then defended that advantage to ensure England got off to the ideal start and are now within touching distance of the knockout stages.

Denmark 1-2 England

Back England to win 2-1 @8-1 with Paddy Power + Get 45-1 for England to win with Paddy Power

Untitled Document Recommended 4/5 45/1 England to Win, Denmark v England ENHANCED ODDS Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New customer offer. Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on England to beat Denmark, Thursday, June 20th. Winnings paid in cash at normal odds and are topped up to the enhanced price in Free Bets. Free bets are valid 7 days, only deposits with cards & Apple Pay are eligible. Excludes multiples & in-play bets. T&C's apply. Please gamble responsibly.

There are many interesting betting markets available on Denmark vs England, but we are focusing on the correct score and suggest backing England to win 2-1. They defended well against Serbia, but gaps remain in the England defence, which will encourage the Danes, who boast attacking flair. At the other end of the pitch, Harry Kane is the driving force for his team and will ensure they’re always dangerous in attack or on the counter.

Looking through the head-to-head stats associated with this fixture, there have been one or no goals between these nations during each of their last five meetings. England won 2-1 twice in that spell, and we’re happy to shoot for more of the same at odds of 7-1 with Paddy Power. New customers also receive a welcome bonus when joining the Dublin-based sportsbook.

Spain vs Italy: Correct-score prediction

0-0 draw @17-2 with Paddy Power

Where to Watch: ITV

Match Time & Stadium: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, Thursday June 20 at 8pm

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

What a game we have in store here as two potential Euro 2024 winners clash at the group stage. The pressure is on both teams to win and Spain and Italy have produced a draw in 10 of their previous 22 meetings, including a 1-1 draw at Euro 2020.

Slovenia vs Serbia: Correct-score prediction

Romania and Ukraine to draw 1-1 @ 6-1 with Paddy Power

Where to Watch: BBC

Match Time & Stadium: Allianz Arena, Munich, Thursday June 20 at 2pm

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply Detailed stats available for horse racing and football

Detailed stats available for horse racing and football Early payout if your football team goes two goals ahead New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Both sides missed an opportunity to get off to a winning start in Group C, and we expect their wait for a win to rumble on. The rivals produced a 2-2 draw last time but know they must defend better. Take the value available on a 1-1 draw.

Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.



