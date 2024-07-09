- More
Spain vs France Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions: get 50-1 odds on French goalkeeper Mike Maignan to make one or more saves tonight
Spain vs France Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions
Euro 2024 returns on Tuesday with a huge semi-final from Munich as Spain plays France for a place in Sunday’s final.
Which team will make it through and book their berth in Berlin? Leading sportsbook Betfair are offering 50-1 when French goalkeeper Maignan makes one or more saves in tonight's Spain vs France match. The odds of him actually making one or more saves are very high indeed, so this is definitely an appealing offer.
Spain vs France match prediction
The head-to-head stats show Spain and France have met 14 times previously with both nations boasting six wins with two games ending in a draw. The most recent clash saw Team France bank an impressive 2-1 win in the Nations League three years ago. The goals that day came from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.
Spain enter this renewal with three important players missing through suspension or injury while the French arrive with a clean bill of health. That should make all the difference and Les Bleus are sure to be popular in midweek with the leading sportsbooks offering great odds on France progressing to the final.
Spain 1-2 France
50/1 Maignan To Make 1+ Saves, Spain vs France
Back Spain 1-2 France @12-1 with Betfair
Looking for a bet at great odds to help mark the Euro 2024 semi-final? We’ve got you covered and advise backing a 2-1 win for Team France on Tuesday evening.
The stats show France beat Spain by a 2-1 scoreline when the nations last crossed paths and we take a chance on a repeat performance. There’s goals in this game, but injuries to the Spanish defence could give the French a vital edge.
Note that odds are accurate at the time of publishing, and subject to change.
