Spain vs Croatia betting offer + match preview: claim £40 in BetMGM free bets for this Euro 2024 classic

Spain and Croatia prepare to go head-to-head in Group B on Saturday in the standout game from Euro 2024 so far and in this article we'll look ahead to that clash and also explain how you can take advantage of this great Euro 2024 betting offer from BetMGM

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Euro 2024 promotions including money back as Free Bets on England group games CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply User-friendly mobile app

User-friendly mobile app Promotions for existing customers New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. 18+. T&Cs apply.

It’s time to get excited as two potential winners of the European Championship trophy clash in Berlin and the top sportsbooks have pulled out all the stops to help you celebrate. We have analysed the best offers and will explain how you can benefit from £40 in Euro 2024 free bets .

Keep reading as we preview Spain vs Croatia, promote the BetMGM bonus, and discuss the most important terms and conditions. We have everything you need on one page.

Spain vs Croatia match preview

Spain are three-time European champions and one of the early betting favourites to set a new record by winning a fourth title. They face a talented and dangerous opponent on Saturday, but it’s a real opportunity for La Roja to show their intentions.

Victory on matchday one over their main rivals in Group B would serve as a serious statement of intent from Luis de la Fuente’s Spain.

Croatia reached the final of the World Cup in 2018 and have twice appeared in the semi-finals of this competition, featuring in the last four in 1996 and 2008. They finished second in Euro 2024 qualifying Group D behind Turkey but impressed when beating Portugal 2-1 in a recent friendly. The Blazers are firing and can’t wait to make their mark on this tournament.

Spain and Croatia last met in the Nations League last summer when fighting out a tense goalless game. Armchair fans will hope for more entertainment this time around and can take heart from the combined 22 goals that have been scored in Spain and Croatia’s last five meetings.

Will there be more of the same on Saturday? Let’s hope the teams live up to expectations!

Which team will get Group B off to the perfect start? Leading sportsbooks like BetMGM are offering over 100 pre-match and in-play markets, including the winner, both teams to score, handicaps and more. There’s also a long list of generous deals, welcome bonuses, and free bets available at the click of a button.

Steps to claim your £40 in Euro 2024 free bets from BetMGM

Here's how you can grab your £40 in free Euro 2024 free bets for Spain vs Croatia:

Go to BetMGM through this link to sign up Click the sign-up button and follow the process to fill in your details Place a £10 qualifying bet at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) Once your qualifying bet settles, 4x £10 free bets will be automatically credited to your account

BetMGM Euro 2024 free bets: terms & conditions

Have a look at the terms and conditions associated with this BetMGM Euro betting offer below. This should give you a better understanding of the constraints and limitations of the offer:

New customers only

Customers have seven days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1x £10 Horseracing, 1x £10 bet builder, 1x £10 acca and 1x £10 football

Seven-day expiry

Exclusions apply

Stakes are not returned

Further T&Cs apply

18+ Gambleaware.org

Click for more Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.