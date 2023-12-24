Saudi Arabia Boxing Joshua, Wilder and Dubois 2024 schedule, where to watch + £40 in free bets from Paddy Power

Saudi Arabia will host some of the biggest names in the game as boxing's 'Day of Reckoning' promises to steal the limelight ahead of Christmas. Watch this headline event and make it even more special with Paddy Power giving away £40 in free bets for the boxing .

The event, known as the 'Day of Reckoning,' features notable boxers such as Dmitry Bivol and Daniel Dubois in the Middle East. Initially, there was uncertainty about the main event, with Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker both considered joint-headliners. The official confirmation now reveals that Wilder will face Parker in the penultimate fight, while Joshua and Wallin claim the top slot..

The even better news is that Paddy Power are offering a £40 free football bet on Saturday night's blockbuster card.

Grab your £40 Paddy Power boxing free bet bonus here .

Full Boxing 'Day of Reckoning' Schedule from the Fight Card

Saudi Arabia hosts some headline matchups on boxing's 'Day of Reckoning', live from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on December 23. Here's the full card. Don't forget that you can claim a £40 Paddy Power free bet here to spend on these matches:

Anthony Joshua vs Otto Wallin (heavyweight)

Deontay Wilder vs Joseph Parker (heavyweight)

Dmitry Bivol (C) vs Lyndon Arthur (WBA light-heavyweight title)

Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller (heavyweight)

Filip Hrgovic vs Mark De Mori (heavyweight)

Jai Opetaia vs Ellis Zorro (cruiserweight)

Frank Sanchez v Junior Fa (heavyweight)

How can I watch Joshua, Wilder and Dubois on Boxing's Day of Reckoning?

To catch the Day of Reckoning featuring Joshua, Wilder and more in the UK, you've got a couple of options:

Sky customers can buy it on channel 494 using their remote control or by visiting https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports .

https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports Virgin Media TV users with TiVo and/or V6 set-top-boxes should check the On-Demand section and select Live Events, while those with Virgin TV 360 and/or Stream set-top-boxes should go to the Pay Per View Events rail.

EE TV customers can tune in to channel 495 and make the payment using their remote control. In the Republic of Ireland, the event can be purchased through TNT Sports Box Office via Sky at https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports for €29.99 or €34.99 (on the day).

https://www.sky.com/boxoffice/tnt-sports For online viewing, visit https://www.tntsports.co.uk/boxoffice , where you can subscribe and watch on the web or through the TNT Sports Box Office App by following the provided instructions.

Joshua, Wilder or Dubois?: Who are the favourites and where to spend your Paddy Power free Bets?

The headline fights on Saturday night's card see a number of very short-price favourites taking to the ring (all times UK and subject to change):

8.15pm - Dmitry Bivol 1-33 Lyndon Arthur 13-1 Draw 33-1

9.00pm - Daniel Dubois 4-11 Jarrell Miller 9-4 Draw 16-1

9.45pm - Deontay Wilder 1-7 Joseph Parker 9-2 Draw 20-1

10.30pm - Anthony Joshua 1-4 Otto Wallin 3-1 Draw 16-1

Despite the short prices, you could get creative and put together a four-fold accumulator across four one-sided match-ups:

Dmitry Bivol to win by KO/TKO @5-4

Daniel Dubois to beat Jarrell Miller @4-11

Deontay Wilder to win by KO/TKO @1-4

Anthony Joshua to win on points/decision @6-5

A £10 bet on this four-fold accumulator would return £78.75 with Paddy Power.

Odds courtesy of Paddy Power. Correct as of 3.00pm on Thursday, December 21





Grab a £40 Paddy Power Football Free Bet on Saudi Arabia Boxing matches

We've already mentioned that Paddy Power is providing a £40 free bet for boxing's Day of Reckoning matches in Saudi Arabia. Now, you can easily secure your £40 free bet by following the simple steps detailed below.

If you've claimed your offer in time, you're free to spend your free bets on this exciting Day of Reckoning boxing matches. The process is fast, secure, and trouble-free.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and cli ck the Join button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card & place a bet on a sportsbook market with odds of 1-2 or greater You will be rewarded with £40 of free bet tokens added to your balance

Paddy Power boxing betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New UK & ROI customers only Minimum deposit £10 bet at minimum odds of 1-2 to qualify Get £40 in free bets, valid for 30 days SMS verification required Bets placed on Greyhound racing markets are excluded. Only deposits via cards will qualify

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.