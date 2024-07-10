- More
Netherlands vs England Euro 2024 correct-score football predictions + grab a 50-1 boosted odds free bet for England to win from Paddy Power
Netherlands vs England correct-score predictions + how to get a 50-1 boosted odds for England to win
Wednesday brings a monumental game from Euro 2024 as England plays the Netherlands for a place in Sunday’s final. Will the Three Lions roar or will Oranje burst back onto the big stage?
England vs Netherlands match prediction
The head-to-head stats show England and the Netherlands have met 22 times in the past with Oranje on seven wins against the Three Lions’ six victories and nine games ending in a draw.
The most recent clash ended in a 3-1 with for the Dutch in a 2019 Nations League clash. England last won this fixture with a 1-0 result in a friendly match played back in 2018. The winning goal was scored by Jesse Lingard on the hour.
England 2-1 Netherlands
With a competitive contest expected, we're picking England to win by the odd goal in three. The Three Lions have a strong defence but need their attacking players to blast them into a final. Take England to progress with a 2-1 correct score at great odds.
