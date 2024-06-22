Euro 2024 betting offer: Score £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet for this week

With the Euros now in full swing, Sky Bet have released a fantastic bonus offer - £40 in free bets available to all new customers .

This offer is for new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with Sky Bet.

Read on in this article for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this bonus offer for the 2024 Euros.

Sky Bet Euro 2024 offer: Get £40 in free bets

Unlock the excitement of the 2024 Euros this week with Sky Bet's generous £40 free betting offer .

At Euro 2024, Sky Betting and Gaming is offering an exciting promotion: £40 in free football bets when you place a £10 bet. This offer is perfect for new customers looking to enhance their betting experience during the tournament. By taking advantage of this promotion, you can maximize your betting potential and explore various Euro 2024 betting markets without additional financial risk. To qualify for this offer, sign up as a new customer and place your first bet of at least £10 on any Sky Bet market with odds of 1-1 or greater.

Once your qualifying bet is placed, you will receive eight £5 free bet tokens, totalling £40 in free bets. These free bets can be used on any football market, allowing you to fully engage with Euro 2024 and take advantage of various betting opportunities. This offer is an excellent way to start your betting journey with Sky Bet and make the most of the Euro 2024 free bets and other Euro 2024 betting offers available. Don't miss out on this chance to boost your betting experience and potentially increase your winnings during the Euros.

Steps on how to claim your Sky Bet Euro 2024 betting offer

Signing up with Sky Bet is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Sky Bet and grab your £40 Euro 2024 free bet to place on any of the matches this week.

Sign up to Sky Bet through this link Click the Get Bonus button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet on any Euro 2024 market with odds of 1-1 (2.00) or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with 8 x£5 bet credits for you to use within 7 days

Sky Bet Euro 2024 betting sign-Up offer: terms & conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the sign-up promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Euro 2024 betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

NEW CUSTOMERS ONLY.

FIRST SINGLE & E/W BET ONLY ODDS OF 1-1 OR GREATER.

8 X £5 BET TOKENS.

FREE BET STAKES NOT INCLUDED IN RETURNS.

FREE BETS ONLY REDEEMABLE ON FOOTBALL MARKETS.

FREE BETS ARE NON WITHDRAWABLE.

FREE BETS EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS AND FURTHER T&CS APPLY .

Euro 2024 schedule this week: where to spend your Sky Bet Euro 2024 free bets

With Sky Bet offering a total of £40 in Euro 2024 free bets , there are plenty of options available for you to bet on this week. Here are the great games coming up:

Monday June 24

Croatia vs Italy (BBC – Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, 8pm)

Albania vs Spain (BBC – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, 8pm)

Tuesday June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (BBC – Olympiastadion, Berlin, 5pm)

France vs Poland (BBC – Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, 5pm)

England vs Slovenia (ITV – RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, 8pm)

Denmark vs Serbia (ITV – Allianz Arena, Munich, 8pm)

Wednesday June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (BBC – Waldstadion, Frankfurt, 5pm)

Ukraine vs Belgium (BBC – MHPArena, Stuttgart, 5pm)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (ITV – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 8pm)

Georgia vs Portugal (ITV – Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)

Why bet on the 2024 Euros with Sky Bet?

Comprehensive Euro 2024 Betting Offers : Sky Bet provides a wide range of Euro 2024 betting offers, including free bets and enhanced odds promotions. These offers give you more value for your money and increase your chances of winning.

Competitive Odds : Sky Bet consistently offers competitive odds across all major sporting events, including Euro 2024. By comparing odds using reputable tools, you’ll find that Sky Bet often provides great value, particularly for key matches and events.

Extensive Market Coverage : Sky Bet covers a vast array of betting markets, ensuring you can bet on almost any aspect of Euro 2024. Whether it's match outcomes, player performances, or in-play betting, Sky Bet has you covered.

Innovative Betting Features : Sky Bet offers innovative features such as Bet Builder, allowing you to create custom bets on a single event. This flexibility lets you tailor your bets to your specific preferences and strategies.

User-Friendly Platform : Sky Bet’s platform is designed for ease of use, whether you’re accessing it via their website or mobile app. The intuitive interface makes it simple to navigate and place bets quickly and efficiently.

Live & In-Play Betting : Sky Bet excels in live and in-play betting, providing real-time updates and a wide range of live betting options. This feature enhances your betting experience by allowing you to make informed decisions as the action unfolds.

Trusted Brand : As part of the Sky Betting and Gaming group, Sky Bet is a trusted and reputable brand in the betting industry. Their commitment to fair play and customer satisfaction ensures a reliable betting experience.

Generous Welcome Offers : New customers can benefit from Sky Bet’s attractive welcome offers, such as receiving £40 in free football bets when you place a £10 bet. This promotion is an excellent way to kickstart your betting journey with added value .

Euro 2024 Betting FAQs

What are the terms and conditions associated with Euro 2024 betting offers?

The terms and conditions vary depending on the specific promotion but may include wagering requirements, minimum odds requirements, maximum bet limits, and eligibility restrictions.

Do I need to use a promo code to access Euro 2024 betting offers?

Some betting offers may require you to enter a promo code during the registration or deposit process, so be sure to check the terms and conditions for any specific requirements.

Can existing customers also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers?

Yes, existing customers can also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers, as bookmakers often provide promotions for both new and existing users throughout the tournament.

Are there any restrictions on which matches or markets I can use the betting offers for?

Some promotions may be specific to certain matches or markets, so it's essential to read the terms and conditions carefully to understand any restrictions.

How do I claim a Euro 2024 betting offer?

To claim a Euro 2024 betting offer, follow the instructions provided by the bookmaker, which may involve signing up for an account, making a qualifying deposit, or entering a promo code.

To discover more Euro 2024 betting offers and free bets for both new and existing clients, make sure to explore the promotions provided by other top bookmakers in the UK and Ireland:

