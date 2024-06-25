Euro 2024 betting offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet when you bet just £10 with Kwiff for this week

With the Euros now in full swing, Kwiff have launched a unique offer - a £30 Surprise Bet for all new customers .

This offer is for new account holders who follow the links in this article and register their new account with Kwiff.

Read on in this article for full instructions on how you can get your hands on this bonus offer for the Euros.

Kwiff Euro 2024 offer: get a £30 Surprise Bet

Unlock the excitement of the 2024 Euros this week with Kwiff's £30 betting offer .

If you place a £10 bet with Kwiff during Euro 2024, you can unlock a £30 Surprise Bet . This offer is perfect for new customers looking to enhance their betting experience during the tournament. To qualify for this offer, sign up as a new customer and place your first bet of at least £10 on any Kwiff market with odds of 1-2 or greater.

Once your qualifying bet is placed, you will receive your reward within 48 hours. Potential winnings from the Surprise Bet are paid in withdrawable cash, excluding the stake.

Steps on how to claim your Kwiff Euro 2024 betting offer

Signing up with Kwiff is fast, secure and straightforward – and this guide will show you the simple steps to take to join Kwiff and grab your £30 Euro 2024 Surprise Bet to place on any of the matches this week.

Sign up to Kwiff through this link Click the Play Here button on their homepage Create your username and password Make a deposit of £10 or more using a card Place a qualifying bet on any Euro 2024 market with odds of 1-2 or greater Once your bet settles, you will be rewarded with a £30 Surprise Bet with 48 hours

Kwiff Euro 2024 betting sign-up offer: terms & conditions

We highly recommend that you take the time to read the terms and conditions attached to the sign-up promotion before signing up. This takes just a few minutes to complete and will improve your understanding of how this Euro 2024 betting offer works and what’s expected of you as a new customer.

18+ only

New customers only

£10 minimum deposit and bet required

Available once per customer

Accumulation of smaller bets do not count

Cashed out bets do not count

Read more T&Cs here

Euro 2024 schedule this week: where to spend your Kwiff Euro 2024 bets

With Kwiff offering a £30 Surprise Bet in Euro 2024 , there are plenty of options available for you to bet on this week. Here are the great games coming up:

Tuesday June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (BBC – Olympiastadion, Berlin, 5pm)

France vs Poland (BBC – Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, 5pm)

England vs Slovenia (ITV – RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne, 8pm)

Denmark vs Serbia (ITV – Allianz Arena, Munich, 8pm)

Wednesday June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (BBC – Waldstadion, Frankfurt, 5pm)

Ukraine vs Belgium (BBC – MHPArena, Stuttgart, 5pm)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (ITV – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, 8pm)

Georgia vs Portugal (ITV – Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen, 8pm)

Why bet on the 2024 Euros with Kwiff?

Kwiff offers market best prices on bets

Kwiff offers the best price on many of the year's biggest events. Check any respected betting odds comparison app and you'll see Kwiff are often ahead of the competition on certain picks. They do this through a promotion too, where the horse who finished first past the post, regardless if they are subsequently disqualified, will be paid out, as well as second place refund at selected meetings.

Kwiff promotions and specials

Kwiff offers profit boosts, such as supercharge cash outs, cashback and enhanced odds, which can be found on the promotions tab of the Kwiff website and app. Check what's available before placing your bets.

Euro 2024 Betting FAQs

What are the terms and conditions associated with Euro 2024 betting offers?

The terms and conditions vary depending on the specific promotion but may include wagering requirements, minimum odds requirements, maximum bet limits, and eligibility restrictions.

Do I need to use a promo code to access Euro 2024 betting offers?

Some betting offers may require you to enter a promo code during the registration or deposit process, so be sure to check the terms and conditions for any specific requirements.

Can existing customers also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers?

Yes, existing customers can also benefit from Euro 2024 betting offers, as bookmakers often provide promotions for both new and existing users throughout the tournament.

Are there any restrictions on which matches or markets I can use the betting offers for?

Some promotions may be specific to certain matches or markets, so it's essential to read the terms and conditions carefully to understand any restrictions.

How do I claim a Euro 2024 betting offer?

To claim a Euro 2024 betting offer, follow the instructions provided by the bookmaker, which may involve signing up for an account, making a qualifying deposit, or entering a promo code.

