AC Milan v Tottenham Predictions and £50 in Paddy Power free bets

AC Milan v Tottenham prediction: Spurs remain unbeaten against Milan

Tottenham travels to Milan for this Round of 16 first leg, knowing they face an uphill struggle. The Londoners have lost three of their last five in the Premier League, including a shock 4-1 defeat against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The visitor’s recent form raises concerns over their ability to beat a solid Italian side on their patch, but the locals haven’t done much to inspire backers recently.

AC Milan kick-off with just one Serie A wins in five, losing three and drawing the spare. That run includes a painful 1-0 loss to Inter in the Milan Derby this month.

The stats support an away win

Despite toiling domestically, Spurs have been a different animal in Europe. They topped Group D ahead of Frankfurt, Lisbon, and Marseille, losing just once. Tottenham was one of only three English sides to win their group.

AC Milan posted a second-place finish in Group E, ending three points behind Chelsea after losing two of their last four. They conceded seven goals in their six group matches and have leaked 30 goals in 22 Serie A outings.

The stats associated with this fixture show Milan and Spurs have met in competitive action four times, with the Londoners unbeaten to date. Tottenham boasts a pair of victories, with the other two games ending in a draw. Their last trip to Milan produced a 1-0 away win, with Peter Crouch getting the winner near the end.

A competitive match is expected, and this could be another nervy, low-scoring affair, which would suit Antonio Conte’s side. A draw would do, but an away win would be all the more promising ahead of the second leg in London.

See more and betting offers from our trusted partners to get a head start on your sports betting, or to sign up for exclusive new customer offers. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

