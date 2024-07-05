'He looks the one to be on' - Tom Segal with the pick of the prices on Friday morning

Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.

Savvy Victory

4.15 Sandown

1pt win at 5-1

Savvy Victory 16:15 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: S Woods

Last year's winner Savvy Victory will be suited by any rain that falls at Sandown and looks the one to be on in the Davies Insurance Solutions Gala Stakes (4.15) after an encouraging return to action at Ascot recently.

That was his first run since being gelded and he kept on well to be fourth to Israr, having had to wait for a run briefly a furlong from home.

Savvy Victory should improve for that run and a repeat of last year's win would give him excellent prospects again.

