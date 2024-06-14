Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Saturday

Call Me Glorious

11.30 Sha Tin

2pts win

Patch Of Theta

1.05 Sha Tin

2pts win

Aeroinvincible

2.15 Sha Tin

2pts win

Trainers’ title contender Francis Lui has a strong hand of ten runners, headed by the rapidly-improving Patch Of Theta in the 7f handicap (1.05), on a bumper 11-race card at Sha Tin.

Lui is currently tied with his one-time assistant Pierre Ng on 61 wins, with eight racedays remaining. The championship battle looks likely to go down to the wire and Golden Sixty’s trainer still has plenty of ammunition to fire.

Patch Of Theta made his debut six months ago and has been remarkably consistent since, winning three of his last four starts. He has also never been out of the first three in eight outings and looks poised to continue his rise through the ranks.

That said, there is no doubt the Zoustar gelding faces his toughest test, being asked to shoulder top weight of 9st 9lb, which can halt the progression of even the most able. From stall eight, Hugh Bowman will be looking for cover early in the second half of the field and with luck in running he should go close again.

The Ricky Yiu-trained Sunlight Power meets Patch Of Theta on 3lb better terms than for a head defeat on their most recent clash, which brings them close together but the latter is still on the improve and may have the edge again.

Lui also has an excellent winning chance with Call Me Glorious in the 6f handicap (11.30), in which the three-year-old must defy a ten-point ratings rise for his impressive course-and-distance success last month.

The son of No Nay Never has won decisively on both of his wins and has paid the penalty. Nevertheless, he has the ability to win in a higher grade, and as he matures, he should achieve that. Prestige Always, who won his maiden at Galway for Joseph O’Brien, is the danger.

Ng saddles seven runners and will rely on Aeroinvincible in the mile handicap (2.15), to keep tabs on Lui in the title battle, with the last-time-out winner Karma the biggest threat.

Aeroinvincible has strong form, having finished third behind Voyage Samurai and Stunning Peach over course and distance last month. If he can repeat that, he will be hard to beat in the finale, with regular rider Andrea Atzeni in the saddle.

11.30

2 Call Me Glorious

5 Prestige Always

12.05

2 Top Scorer

3 Everyone’s Victory

12.35

1 Victory Moments

8 Must Go

1.05

1 Patch Of Theta

6 Sunlight Power

1.40

7 All Riches

14 Falcon Court

2.15

4 Karma

11 Aeroinvincible

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

Bets can be placed into Hong Kong pools with the Tote. The first race at Sha Tin on Saturday is at 9.00am

Sha Tin card

