The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Sandown and York on ITV4 this Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble this Saturday. . .

Adaay In Devon (2.40 Sandown)

This three-year-old has been a stellar filly for Rod Millman and looks strongly poised to pick up Listed glory in the Scurry Stakes. She has won six of her fourteen starts so far and has been improving again this term, including two victories that have been strongly franked. She then wasn't disgraced when runner-up in an Ascot Group 3 behind live Commonwealth Cup hope Jasour, before she finished third in a hot-looking Carnarvon Stakes behind Elite Status. The drop back in trip should be no issue at all and her draw in stall three looks kind enough too.

Salt Bay (3.00 York)

The Grand Cup looks a very weak Listed race for its level and the Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old could be overpriced based on one fine run this season. While he has only won once in his career, he notably was only beaten a neck by Hamish in a Newbury Group 3 in April, with the winner franking that form with a brilliant effort in the Group 1 Coronation Cup. He disappointed at that track last time, but the ground was too quick and some rain is forecast in the York area, which would be a big bonus.

Ziggy's Condor (3.35 York)

The three-year-old remains unexposed in this company and could thrive now he is dropped back to sprint trips. Trained by Richard Fahey, he did incredibly well on his comeback here over 7f when getting across from a tricky draw in stall 14, but was narrowly headed in the dying strides to only be beaten a short head. He goes off a 4lb higher mark in this, but Fahey has called up very useful 5lb claimer Joe Leavy for the ride. He also has good course-and-distance form, having finished second in a valuable sales race as a juvenile last year.

