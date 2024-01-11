Wolverhampton Placepot picks: Paul Kealy provides his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

It's low-grade, all-weather stuff for the Tote's £50,000 Placepot guarantee and the opener (5.00) at Wolverhampton is as tough as you can get.

Sparkling Spirit is probably best left out as he was due to run on Thursday night, so Conquest Of Power , running right up to form lately, is first on the list, with Pride Of Spain and Dors Toyboy added as back-up.

The next (5.30) should be easier, with Glistening Nights , running much better than his rivals have been, primed to get off the mark in this small field.

Given his pedigree, it's very hard to leave out Kalidasa from the next (6.00), although it's a worry connections have targeted the weakest race they possibly could, so I'm going to add By Farhh The Best , who is related to all-weather winners.

In the next (6.30), Better has an 11lb rise to deal with but ran as if he were better than that last time, while Graceful Mary will appreciate going back up to 6f.

The fifth (7.00) is tricky, but Ithra usually runs her race and is slowly slipping in the handicap, while Boom Boom Pow comes here after two fine efforts at Lingfield.

The last (7.30) is tough, too. My Boy Jack is well treated at his best and interesting with Rossa Ryan up, while Red Walls is in the form of his life, so is worth including too.

Wolverhampton Placepot perm

5.00

2 Pride Of Spain

4 Conquest Of Power

7 Dors Toyboy

5.30

2 Glistening Nights

6.00

7 Kalidasa

10 By Farhh The Best

6.30

3 Graceful Mary

5 Better

7.00

1 Ithra

9 Boom Boom Pow

7.30

7 My Boy Jack

9 Red Walls

3x1x2x2x2x2 = 48 lines

