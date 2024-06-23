- More
Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch's selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Punters chasing Windsor’s £50,000 Placepot guaranteed pool are advised to bank on Bama Lama in leg one (5.35).
The Rod Millman-trained sprinter has been in excellent form this summer, posting recent form figures of 3313.
The Class 6 6f apprentice handicap won’t take much winning and Millman's dual course-and-distance winner looks primed for a sixth career success.
It’s all educated guesswork ahead of a mature market in leg two (6.05). Newlyn School and Cuban Girl, who both hail from top stables, stand out among the eight unraced two-year-olds at the time of writing.
Roi De France, who is bred to be useful, possesses considerable scope for improvement this summer and can land leg three (6.35) for John and Thady Gosden.
The son of Sea The Stars shaped with conspicuous promise when second to Accumulate at Lingfield in November and can take this novice en route to better things.
Glamorous Breeze appeals in leg four (7.10), with unexposed three-year-old Equity Law advised as a danger.
So Obsessed should have little difficulty posting a top-three finish in leg five (7.40), while Reaching High and Lucentio are the two to focus on in leg six (8.10).
Windsor Placepot perm
5.35
1 Bama Lama
6.05
4 Newlyn School
7 Cuban Girl
6.35
11 Roi De France
7.10
6 Glamorous Breeze
7 Equity Law
7.40
1 So Obsessed
8.10
1 Reaching High
3 Lucentio
1 x 2 x 1 x 2 x 1 x 2 = 8 lines
