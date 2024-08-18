Windsor Placepot picks: Richard Birch has three bankers in his perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Get your Windsor Placepot, which carries a £50,000 guaranteed pool, off to the perfect start by banking on Niloufar in leg one (5.25).

Harry Charlton’s filly has won her last two starts at Chepstow and Newbury with real authority, and there is no reason why a mark of 73 should prove her ceiling.

Piranha Rama , winner of two of her last three races, will prove hard to beat in leg two (5.55), but leg three (6.25) has a more open appearance.

Forest Gate , placed on both his starts, and No Retreat , who started 5-6 favourite first time out at Newcastle in February, make most appeal.

Kodiac Thriller has untapped potential as a sprinter and is drawn to make a bold bid from stall one in leg four (6.55). Course-and-distance winner As If By Chance , who is fairly treated on a mark of 71, could prove the biggest threat.

Last-time-out winners Exceed and Darkened Edge may dominate leg five (7.25), while Foreseeable Future has everything in his favour in leg six (7.55) and makes considerable punting appeal from his draw against the stands’ rail. He will prove devilishly difficult to pass.

Windsor Placepot perm

5.25

5 Niloufar

5.55

1 Piranha Rama

6.25

6 Forest Gate

8 No Retreat

6.55

7 Kodiac Thriller

10 As If By Chance

7.25

1 Exceed

7 Darkened Edge

7.55

4 Foreseeable Future

1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines

