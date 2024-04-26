Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .
Chepstow
5.40: Lunar Sovereign
On his third start after a long absence, Wolf Prince proved he retains a large chunk of his old ability when making all at Taunton last month. He could be a tough nut to crack if his revival starts to gather momentum but preference is for LUNAR SOVEREIGN, who returned from an 11-month layoff with a satisfactory C&D run a fortnight ago and has slipped to a tempting mark. Matterhorn and Aurigny Mill were well beaten on their latest outings but both could still have potential.
Chris Wilson
Doncaster
1.58: Ratafia
Warrior Square is 2-2 since the visor went on and he's high on the list, while Mister Sox, Juryman, Five Winds, Biplane and Shark Two One also have something to recommend them in an open race. Alseeyerthere appeals as the type to progress again this season and she could prove the main danger to the thriving RATAFIA. He's turned a corner since teaming up with Joanna Mason, won cosily on his reappearance and has run well over C&D on slow ground in the past. He wouldn't want a slow pace early but that doesn't look likely and there's plenty to like about his chance.
Paul Smith
Newcastle
7.30: Royal Velvet
An interesting race of its type. Blue Virtue is probably better than her mark but she's not the only one and she shapes as though 6f may be her best trip. Last Applause (second choice), Cerulean Summer and Berrygate all make some appeal but ROYAL VELVET did well to win at Wolverhampton on her second start and she should find this stiffer test prompting further improvement.
Paul Smith
Perth
2.05: Haute Estime
Duke Of Deception (second choice) looks a worthy favourite with no stamina issues and arriving here on the back of a convincing success at Haydock, but others have chances. HAUTE ESTIME wasn't that far behind the likely favourite at Bangor two months ago and she's better off at the weights here. Eider runner-up Prince Des Fichaux isn't easily knocked.
Alistair Jones
Sandown
3.00: Charyn
Doncaster Mile winner CHARYN is taken to show further progress and follow up. He has plenty of Group form and should cope with the step back up in class. Nostrum, who may still have a lot more to offer, is feared most.
Steve Boow
Cork
2.50: Sumiha
An interesting mix of promise and experience here. Of the most experienced runners, Trevaunance sets a good standard, but the least exposed ones make plenty of appeal. Countess Of Tyrone was impressive in a Galway maiden in her only start, but this may go to SUMIHA who looked a very nice prospect on her Curragh debut last summer and could be very smart.
Justin O'Hanlon
Downpatrick
6.20: Ask Anything
Gavin Cromwell has won the last two renewals of this race and ASK ANYTHING gives the trainer solid claims of landing the hat-trick. He has looked progressive over fences and may find further improvement for another step up in trip this time. Frontal Assault is the pick of Gordon Elliott's trio after a big run in the Irish National and his stablemate Tullybeg has each-way claims on ground he'll relish.
Phill Anderson
Read this next:
'He's a massive price if retaining his old ability' - Tom Segal with two selections at Sandown on Friday
'She could be better than this company' - Paul Kealy with four Friday selections on ITV
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd had a Cheltenham winner last time - who does he fancy at Sandown on Friday?
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 26 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 26 April 2024
- Cracking the puzzle with David Carr's selections for all seven ITV4 races on Friday
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd had a Cheltenham winner last time - who does he fancy at Sandown on Friday?
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown
- Cracking the puzzle with David Carr's selections for all seven ITV4 races on Friday
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd had a Cheltenham winner last time - who does he fancy at Sandown on Friday?
- Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown