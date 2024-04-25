Sandown Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50k guaranteed pool

There might not be many runners, but the Placepot at Sandown is far from simple as a lot of races look tricky.

Miaharris is the main fancy in the opener (1.15), but Hedge Fund ought to go well if they don't overdo it on the front end. He's had a run, is quick from the gates and has stall two, so if there is a low bias he should get on the fair rail.

Hand Of God looks the most obvious one in the next (1.50) but will be popular, while Royal Supremacy , a nursery winner last year, is my idea of the pick of the rest.

The third (2.25) is difficult as form horses Desert Hero and Israr are better over further and won't want a steadily run race. If the ground is on the easy side Checkandchallenge could be the over-priced one, while Okeechobee made a pleasing return from a long layoff this month and can be a factor if the race doesn't come too soon.

I'll play it safe with Charyn and Nostrum in the seven-runner fourth (3.00), but I'm taking on the jolly in the next (3.35) with War Rooms and Macduff , with both looking likely to do a lot better this year.

In the sixth race, Beeley arguably has the best form at the weights, but has been withdrawn after getting loose before the start on her last two intended outings, so she comes with risks.

A repeat would take us down to seven runners, so I'm going with two again, the unraced Siyola and last season's Leicester second Beatrice Shilling the suggestions.

Sandown Placepot perm

1.15

4 Miaharris

6 Hedge Fund

1.50

5 Hand Of God

8 Royal Supremacy

2.25

2 Checkandchallenge

6 Okeechobee

3.00

3 Charyn

5 Nostrum

3.35

3 Macduff

9 War Rooms

4.10

2 Beatrice Shilling

8 Siyola

2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 x 2 = 64 lines

