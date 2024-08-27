Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:25 StratfordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:25 StratfordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Miners Gamble (3.35 Musselburgh)

Still relatively low mileage and caught the eye running on from an unpromising position at Southwell last time. This slightly longer trip should suit and he can capitalise on reduced mark for trainer Brian Ellison.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Miners Gamble15:35 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Robinson Tnr: Brian Ellison

Eyecatcher

Going Underground (3.15 Catterick)

Wilf Story's charge is only 4lb higher than when winning at Ayr in June and returns to 7f for just the second time since, having gone close over 1m2f last time.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Going Underground15:15 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Paula Muir (3lb)Tnr: Wilf Storey

The Punt nap

Sonning (4.25 Catterick)

This triple winner over hurdles ought to be doubling his tally on the Flat before long and a maximum field here should ensure he gets the honest pace he's been craving.
Andrew Cooper

Silk
Sonning16:25 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Danny Brooke

Newmarket nap

Dunamase (6.00 Kempton)

Ran a decent third on his debut at Kempton for John and Thady Gosden and has since worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes

Speed figures

Old Chums (8.30 Kempton)

Was progressive on the clock on the all-weather earlier in the year and can appreciate the return to a synthetic surface after two below-par turf runs.
Craig Thake

Silk
Old Chums20:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Alistair Rawlinson Tnr: Tom Dascombe

Dark horse

Simple Star (4.05 Musselburgh)

Simple Star is clearly in good form having been narrowly denied in a three-way photo over 1m4f here last time out. A return to this distance looks favourable, having run out an easy winner of a 2m handicap hurdle at Perth on his penultimate start.
Mark Friar

Silk
Simple Star16:05 Musselburgh
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Dianne Sayer

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Read these next:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Kempton  

The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Musselburgh on Wednesday  

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips