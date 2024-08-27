- More
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Miners Gamble (3.35 Musselburgh)
Still relatively low mileage and caught the eye running on from an unpromising position at Southwell last time. This slightly longer trip should suit and he can capitalise on reduced mark for trainer Brian Ellison.
Matt Gardner
Eyecatcher
Going Underground (3.15 Catterick)
Wilf Story's charge is only 4lb higher than when winning at Ayr in June and returns to 7f for just the second time since, having gone close over 1m2f last time.
Marcus Buckland
The Punt nap
Sonning (4.25 Catterick)
This triple winner over hurdles ought to be doubling his tally on the Flat before long and a maximum field here should ensure he gets the honest pace he's been craving.
Andrew Cooper
Newmarket nap
Dunamase (6.00 Kempton)
Ran a decent third on his debut at Kempton for John and Thady Gosden and has since worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Old Chums (8.30 Kempton)
Was progressive on the clock on the all-weather earlier in the year and can appreciate the return to a synthetic surface after two below-par turf runs.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Simple Star (4.05 Musselburgh)
Simple Star is clearly in good form having been narrowly denied in a three-way photo over 1m4f here last time out. A return to this distance looks favourable, having run out an easy winner of a 2m handicap hurdle at Perth on his penultimate start.
Mark Friar
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
