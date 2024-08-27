The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Musselburgh on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Elettaria (3.15 Catterick)

This slow burner gained two wins in the second half of her four-year-old campaign last year and has seemingly been building up to a bigger effort kept to Beverley this time around. She finished fifth to the reopposing Alice's Impact two runs ago but got closer to that rival last time despite over-racing and having to circle the field in order to move into contention. John Wainwright's mare kept on well for third and there's real hope she'll settle better in this larger field racing on a sharper track.

Miners Gamble (3.35 Musselburgh)

Looks interesting going beyond a mile for the first time both on breeding - he's a half-brother to winners at up to 10.5f and 1m4f and his dam struck over 1m4f - and the way he finished off for fourth having been left with a lot to do over a mile at Southwell last time. He caught the eye travelling comfortably towards the rear but you needed to be in the first half dozen turning in to take a hand in the finish. Brian Ellison's representative can open his account in what looks a winnable race.

Sonning (4.25 Catterick)

Has gained three wins over hurdles since his sole Flat success and a BHA mark in that sphere of 112 looks justified. A Flat rating of 61 can be exploited at some stage and this maximum field should ensure he gets the honest pace he's been craving. Jason Watson will be hoping for more luck in running than two of his colleagues have been gifted of late and he shaped particularly well when fourth to Jamih, who lines up again, last time. Moving up to 1m6f could eke out a bit more too.

