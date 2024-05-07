TippingGraeme Rodway
premium
'He is too well treated to ignore' - Graeme Rodway with four fancies on the first day of Chester's May meeting
Members' Club tipping is our top-tier betting advice service, starring our biggest and best experts.
This and lots more exclusive insight is published every night on racingpost.com from 6pm.
Members' Club tipping is also available daily in the Racing Post newspaper.
Access premium tipping
View daily premium tips from the Racing Post’s foremost experts, including the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and more
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 7 May 2024inMembers' Club tips
Last updated 18:08, 7 May 2024
Copy
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He ought to be in the thick of things' - David Jennings has two fancies at Gowran Park on Wednesday
- 'They'll have had this race in mind for some time' - Tom Segal with three tips for Chester on Wednesday
- Big-race trends: a recent outing can prove an advantage in the Group 3 Chester Vase
- 'There is every chance he can run into a place at massive odds' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'Everything looks right for her to show her best' - Graeme Rodway bids to follow up 15-8 and 13-8 winners in his last column
more inMembers' Club tips
- 'He ought to be in the thick of things' - David Jennings has two fancies at Gowran Park on Wednesday
- 'They'll have had this race in mind for some time' - Tom Segal with three tips for Chester on Wednesday
- Big-race trends: a recent outing can prove an advantage in the Group 3 Chester Vase
- 'There is every chance he can run into a place at massive odds' - Graeme Rodway's pick of the morning prices
- 'Everything looks right for her to show her best' - Graeme Rodway bids to follow up 15-8 and 13-8 winners in his last column