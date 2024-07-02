The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips from Musselburgh, Thirsk and Epsom on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday. . .

Pembrokeshire (3.30 Musselburgh)

Rather pulled his chance away at the track last time but a rail draw, meaning he should get plenty of cover, and the presence of a few prominent racers should lead to a stronger finishing effort this time. His best Racing Post Rating in recent times was achieved when winning over track and trip in October and he's much better off at the weights with Without Delay, who was back in third. Pembrokeshire is also weighted to get very close to, or even beat, another fancied runner in Darbucks from their clash at Ayr three runs ago.

Sunny Orange (4.20 Thirsk)

Down in the weights and found just a last-time-out winner too strong at Catterick before bolting up at Beverley. Couldn't defy a 5lb penalty at Redcar three days later but it's possible that race came a little soon and he raced a bit further back and a bit further away from the favoured far rail than those who fought out the finish. Although shoved up a further 3lb by the assessor, he was rated a good bit higher this time last year.

Fighting Poet (8.30 Epsom)

Selection three is a bit more speculative but I can't help feeling this could be the day Fighting Poet opens his account. It could be now or never off a BHA mark of 46. He travelled powerfully at Lingfield last time and could really thrive off what looks set to be a strong gallop. Robert Havlin has ridden him three times, once in 2022 and twice in 2023, and his encouragement has led to three of his best four Racing Post Ratings on the Flat.

