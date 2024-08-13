Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Lir Speciale (6.30 Kempton)



Has been performing well on turf for Stuart Williams this year, but this handicapper's best form has come on the all-weather, where he is 2-2 over course and distance. Races off an 8lb lower mark than when a good fourth in a Class 2 at Chelmsford last September, the last time he ran over 7f on Polytrack.

Paul Curtis

Lir Speciale 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

Eyecatcher

Dream Pirate (7.00 Kempton)

Tom Marquand's mount hasn't been running badly of late, but he needs some pace to run at to be seen at his very best, and it looks as if he might get the right set-up.

Steffan Edwards

Dream Pirate 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: T J Kent

The Punt nap

Rainbows Edge (4.30 Salisbury)

She has two wins from two, which includes an eyecatching performance last time out, pulling clear in the final furlong without any encouragement. This is a big step up for the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly but there does look to be more to come from her.

Laurence Morter

Rainbows Edge 16:30 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Gold Medallist (5.30 Ffos Las)



Latest effort was in a highly competitive race at Glorious Goodwood; this should be much easier and the soft ground will only be a positive.

Charlie Harris

Gold Medallist 17:30 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Newmarket nap

Shout (3.00 Salisbury)



Ran out a smooth winner over course and distance for Simon and Ed Crisford last time and worked nicely on the Cambridge Road Polytrack last weekend.

David Milnes

Shout 15:00 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Lord Roxby (2.15 Beverley)



Finished strongly to come second on debut on the all-weather but was ultimately no match for the winner. His form has been boosted since then, and the drop down to 5f shouldn't be an issue when taking his pedigree into account.

George Bonds

Lord Roxby 14:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

