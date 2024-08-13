Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:30 HamiltonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Lir Speciale (6.30 Kempton)

Has been performing well on turf for Stuart Williams this year, but this handicapper's best form has come on the all-weather, where he is 2-2 over course and distance. Races off an 8lb lower mark than when a good fourth in a Class 2 at Chelmsford last September, the last time he ran over 7f on Polytrack.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Lir Speciale18:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Stuart Williams

Eyecatcher

Dream Pirate (7.00 Kempton)

Tom Marquand's mount hasn't been running badly of late, but he needs some pace to run at to be seen at his very best, and it looks as if he might get the right set-up.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Dream Pirate19:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: T J Kent

The Punt nap

Rainbows Edge (4.30 Salisbury)

She has two wins from two, which includes an eyecatching performance last time out, pulling clear in the final furlong without any encouragement. This is a big step up for the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly but there does look to be more to come from her.
Laurence Morter

Silk
Rainbows Edge16:30 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Gold Medallist (5.30 Ffos Las)

Latest effort was in a highly competitive race at Glorious Goodwood; this should be much easier and the soft ground will only be a positive.
Charlie Harris

Silk
Gold Medallist17:30 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Newmarket nap 

Shout (3.00 Salisbury)

Ran out a smooth winner over course and distance for Simon and Ed Crisford last time and worked nicely on the Cambridge Road Polytrack last weekend.
David Milnes

Silk
Shout15:00 Salisbury
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

Lord Roxby (2.15 Beverley)

Finished strongly to come second on debut on the all-weather but was ultimately no match for the winner. His form has been boosted since then, and the drop down to 5f shouldn't be an issue when taking his pedigree into account.
George Bonds

Silk
Lord Roxby14:15 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Nigel Tinkler

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing 

Read more . . .

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Kempton   

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ffos Las, Kempton and Salisbury on Wednesday 

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months 

The Racing Post is now available to follow on WhatsApp channels! Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more. Click the group link and get Racing Post notifications straight to your phone via WhatsApp.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inFree tips