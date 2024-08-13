- More
Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Handicappers' nap
Lir Speciale (6.30 Kempton)
Has been performing well on turf for Stuart Williams this year, but this handicapper's best form has come on the all-weather, where he is 2-2 over course and distance. Races off an 8lb lower mark than when a good fourth in a Class 2 at Chelmsford last September, the last time he ran over 7f on Polytrack.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Dream Pirate (7.00 Kempton)
Tom Marquand's mount hasn't been running badly of late, but he needs some pace to run at to be seen at his very best, and it looks as if he might get the right set-up.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Rainbows Edge (4.30 Salisbury)
She has two wins from two, which includes an eyecatching performance last time out, pulling clear in the final furlong without any encouragement. This is a big step up for the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly but there does look to be more to come from her.
Laurence Morter
Speed figures
Gold Medallist (5.30 Ffos Las)
Latest effort was in a highly competitive race at Glorious Goodwood; this should be much easier and the soft ground will only be a positive.
Charlie Harris
Newmarket nap
Shout (3.00 Salisbury)
Ran out a smooth winner over course and distance for Simon and Ed Crisford last time and worked nicely on the Cambridge Road Polytrack last weekend.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Lord Roxby (2.15 Beverley)
Finished strongly to come second on debut on the all-weather but was ultimately no match for the winner. His form has been boosted since then, and the drop down to 5f shouldn't be an issue when taking his pedigree into account.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Kempton
The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ffos Las, Kempton and Salisbury on Wednesday
