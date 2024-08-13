The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Ffos Las, Kempton and Salisbury on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Rainbows Edge (4.30 Salisbury)

Rainbows Edge has shown some serious potential, winning her two starts in impressive fashion. She made the perfect start to her career with a comfortable win on debut at Newcastle and followed that up with an eyecatching success at Newmarket. She did show some signs of inexperience last time, but that did not affect her performance too much and she pulled clear in the final furlong without any encouragement from her jockey. Her first attempt at a Listed race is obviously a big step up, especially as she is now coming up against some vastly more experienced rivals, but there does look to be more to come from this smart-looking filly.

Rawaasi (6.05 Ffos Las)

Rawaasi has been knocking on the door for some time without getting much luck. Of her eight career runs, she has placed in seven of them. But there is cause for optimism as her run last time seemed to be a step in the right direction. She ran well and was only narrowly held by a winner who was in a purple patch, having won on her two previous runs. She steps back into a maiden and her experience should help her finally break her duck.

Zero Carbon (6.30 Kempton)

Zero Carbon has become a bit of a course specialist at Kempton, his record at the track stands at three wins and two places from six runs. His recent form has not been the best and he looked to get outpaced in the closing stages over six furlongs at Windsor. He has been fitted with blinkers for this outing which should sharpen him up and, back at his favourite track and over his optimal distance, he should go well.

