Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Eyecatcher

Wren House (5.30 Kempton)

The Andrew Balding-trained filly weakened on soft ground when keen enough on her debut, but she's a sister to an all-weather winner and is bred to appreciate today's longer trip.

Steffan Edwards

Wren House 17:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

The Punt nap

Revolutionise (8.00 Kempton)

Trained by Stuart Williams, the eight-year-old has been unable to build up a head of steam at Chelmsford or Wolverhampton of late, but Kempton's longer straight plays to his strengths and this contest could set up for the closers.

Andrew Cooper

Revolutionise 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Stuart Williams

Speed figures

Engineer (7.00 Kempton)

Has run well here either side of his Wolverhampton success and a personal-best last time augurs well for his prospects.

Dave Edwards

Engineer 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Handicappers' nap

Ippotheos (7.00 Kempton)

Improved when making a winning debut for Mick Appleby in December, form that’s been boosted since. Not seen to best effect last time and can prove that his mark remains a handy one here.

Matt Gardner

Ippotheos 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Leavy (7lb) Tnr: Michael Appleby

Dark horse

Laura's Breeze (4.55 Kempton)

Finally got her head in front at the tenth attempt at Wolverhampton under today's rider Billy Loughnane. Unable to build on that in her next two starts but had excuses. Solid claims if granted a smoother trip this time around.

Tom Gibbings

Laura's Breeze 16:55 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.