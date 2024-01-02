Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Eyecatcher
Wren House (5.30 Kempton)
The Andrew Balding-trained filly weakened on soft ground when keen enough on her debut, but she's a sister to an all-weather winner and is bred to appreciate today's longer trip.
Steffan Edwards
The Punt nap
Revolutionise (8.00 Kempton)
Trained by Stuart Williams, the eight-year-old has been unable to build up a head of steam at Chelmsford or Wolverhampton of late, but Kempton's longer straight plays to his strengths and this contest could set up for the closers.
Andrew Cooper
Speed figures
Engineer (7.00 Kempton)
Has run well here either side of his Wolverhampton success and a personal-best last time augurs well for his prospects.
Dave Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Ippotheos (7.00 Kempton)
Improved when making a winning debut for Mick Appleby in December, form that’s been boosted since. Not seen to best effect last time and can prove that his mark remains a handy one here.
Matt Gardner
Dark horse
Laura's Breeze (4.55 Kempton)
Finally got her head in front at the tenth attempt at Wolverhampton under today's rider Billy Loughnane. Unable to build on that in her next two starts but had excuses. Solid claims if granted a smoother trip this time around.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips at Kempton on Wednesday
