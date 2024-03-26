Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .
The Punt
Abraaj (8.00 Kempton)
Close third and a win since undergoing wind surgery and the horse he beat last time won by four lengths not long after. A 4lb rise could have been worse.
Andrew Cooper
Eyecatcher
Libra Tiger (8.30 Kempton)
The Laura Mongan-trained five-year-old is a keen-going sort who doesn't always have the race run to suit, but there could be competition for the lead today and the race may well play to his closing style.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Clinton Lane (5.05 Wincanton)
Sprang a big surprise when beating the 111-rated All Authorized off levels at Fontwell last week and should take all the beating off 91 for Mark Gillard if running to anything like that mark today.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Mount Athos (7.00 Kempton)
Won this race twelve months ago, is three from three over course and distance and can maintain his unblemished record.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Libra Tiger (8.30 Kempton)
Finished a good second over course and distance in early January. Not quite as good in his next two starts but has been dropped 2lb as a result. Runs in a Class 6 for the first time and not without claims at this level.
Tom Gibbings
West Country
Juniper (3.30 Wincanton)
Beat a number of these rivals decisively last time and should be open to further progress.
James Stevens
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
Published on 26 March 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:23, 26 March 2024
