Wednesday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters. . .

The Punt

Abraaj (8.00 Kempton)

Close third and a win since undergoing wind surgery and the horse he beat last time won by four lengths not long after. A 4lb rise could have been worse.

Andrew Cooper

Abraaj 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Simon Pearce

Eyecatcher

Libra Tiger (8.30 Kempton)

The Laura Mongan-trained five-year-old is a keen-going sort who doesn't always have the race run to suit, but there could be competition for the lead today and the race may well play to his closing style.

Steffan Edwards

Libra Tiger 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Laura Mongan

Handicappers' nap

Clinton Lane (5.05 Wincanton)

Sprang a big surprise when beating the 111-rated All Authorized off levels at Fontwell last week and should take all the beating off 91 for Mark Gillard if running to anything like that mark today.

Steve Mason

Clinton Lane 17:05 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Fergus Gillard Tnr: Mark Gillard

Speed figures

Mount Athos (7.00 Kempton)

Won this race twelve months ago, is three from three over course and distance and can maintain his unblemished record.

Dave Edwards

Mount Athos 19:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: James Tate

Dark horse

Libra Tiger (8.30 Kempton)

Finished a good second over course and distance in early January. Not quite as good in his next two starts but has been dropped 2lb as a result. Runs in a Class 6 for the first time and not without claims at this level.

Tom Gibbings

Libra Tiger 20:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: Laura Mongan

West Country

Juniper (3.30 Wincanton)

Beat a number of these rivals decisively last time and should be open to further progress.

James Stevens

Juniper 15:30 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

