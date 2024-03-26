The Punt Acca: Andrew Cooper's three horse racing tips from Kempton on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Wednesday . . .

Mukaafah 5.30 Kempton

Three last-time-out winners and Imperial Guard, who bumped into a very smart horse on his latest start, should make Kempton's opening novice a good watch and Mukaafah can prevail. Kevin Philippart de Foy's Shadwell colt readily made all from the rail draw over track and trip in November and some of the also rans give that form at least a solid look (the fourth, sixth and eighth – twice – have struck since). It'll be no surprise if Jim Crowley again presses on from stall one.

Cracking Gold 6.30 Kempton

Having won a maiden over course and distance and a Lingfield novice easily under a penalty, Cracking Gold is now fancied to rise through the handicap ranks. The Godolphin colt he beat at this venue won comfortably next time and his final half-furlong at Lingfield was visually impressive. This £15,000 0-95 event isn't as competitive as you might expect. The selection is giving away upwards of 5lb despite being rated just 88 and he's fancied to outclass his five rivals.

Abraaj 8.00 Kempton

Newmarket trainer Simon Pearce has enjoyed a good few months with his Flat runners – he's run eight horses and seven have won or placed. Abraaj has looked a tricky customer at times but might be a reformed character based on his two runs since wind surgery. He finished a close third to a very well backed King Power horse over track and trip before beating a runner who won by four lengths next time at Southwell. A 4lb rise could have been worse.

