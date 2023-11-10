US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs

Wicked Halo

7.30pm Churchill Downs

2pt win

Rockemperor

10.35pm Churchill Downs

1pt win

Six fillies and mares are set to go to post for the 6f Dream Supreme Stakes. Although three-year-old Little Prankster is to be feared, this can go to Steve Asmussen's Wicked Halo , who has much more experience and is a class act on her day.

The consistent daughter of Gun Runner has only finished outside the first three once in 17 starts, while seven of her eight career victories have come in stakes company.

Her form figures at this course read 331123 and the frightening thing with this filly is that she could be even better next year as a five-year-old. Tyler Gaffalione’s mount is the class act in this field and I can see her dominating from start to finish.

Chad Brown has yet to win the Grade 3 River City Stakes but he may do so with his charge Rockemperor , who will appreciate this test having been contesting races at a higher level.

The gelding won in Grade 1 company two seasons ago and, although he isn’t quite at those levels anymore, he still retains plenty of ability as he was a good second behind a capable performer in Palazzi in a Grade 3 at Woodbine in September.

He has been given a handy post position in stall four and is the one they all have to beat.

