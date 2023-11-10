The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Aintree and Wincanton on Saturday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

Imperial Merlin (1.35 Aintree)

The John Quinn-trained six-year-old proved his ability as a stayer when successfully stepping up to this trip at Ayr last season. It was the first time Imperial Merlin had race over three miles, but he appeared to relish the longer distance and the form of the race that day has worked out well with the fourth winning his next start and the sixth-placed finisher, Brandy McQueen, successful on his seasonal return last month. The son of Kalanisi has been a consistent performer for the yard, only once not finishing in the top two, and he'll relish underfoot conditions again with three of his four wins coming when soft has been in the going description. Another positive is that in-form rider Henry Brooke, who is operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate (3-11) in the past two weeks, has retained his place in the saddle.

Blackjack Magic (2.25 Wincanton)

The Badger Beer is one of the standout races of the afternoon and the Anthony Honeyball-trained Blackjack Magic is capable of running another big race for the yard. The eight-year-old ended last season with an impressive front-running display on soft ground at Uttoxeter, a performance that equalled a career-best on Racing Post Ratings. He quickly put some disappointing jumping at the same track behind him, but his victory in a 3m handicap chase at Exeter in January proved he has no issues with stamina. The form from both his two victories since he joined the yard have produced subsequent winners and if he jumps to the same ability he did to last time, he'll have another chance to strike.

Vicki Vale (3.32 Wincanton)

Vicki Vale was an eyecatching winner on her debut at Hereford last season as she produced a career-best effort on Racing Post Ratings when running out triumphant by 17 lengths. That resulted in connections throwing her into Grade 1 company in the Challow Hurdle at Newbury and although she failed to finish, she ran with plenty of credit but appeared to just go too soon which can be put down to experience. She bounced back and ran well in defeat in three races that followed, before getting her second win at Taunton in April. Recent wind surgery would suggest she's has some issues in the past, so if they have been resolved then she could regain some of the potential she showed towards the beginning of her career.

Read these next:

'He clearly has an affinity with this course' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.