US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two tips for Belmont At The Big A

Endlessly

8.08pm Belmont At The Big A

1pt win

Buchu

9.42pm Belmont At The Big A

1pt each-way

The Grade 1 Belmont Derby, which features a field of five highly promising three-year-olds, can go to Endlessly , who can get back on track after a ninth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby last time.

Trainer Michael McCarthy has never won this 1m1½f contest, but has a great chance of doing so with this colt, who was a comfortable winner of the Grade 3 Del Mar Juvenile Turf as a two-year-old on firm ground, which he is like to encounter here.

Endlessly's victories at Golden Gate Fields and Turfway Park prior to that respectable effort in the Kentucky Derby were those of one with genuine Grade 1 potential so it would be no surprise if he made it six wins from eight starts here.

Chad Brown has won six of the last 12 runnings of the Grade 1 Belmont Oaks and his pair of Dynamic Pricing and Segesta are worth a second look, but one who can hit the board at a price is the Philip Bauer-trained Buchu .

This daughter of Justify showed her class when defeating a solid field in a Grade 2 at Keeneland on her first start as a three-year-old in April, and it was the way she did it that was most impressive.

She was taken back early under Martin Garcia before circling the field five wide to take it up in the stretch, before holding off all challengers in determined style.

A below-par effort in a Grade 2 at Churchill Downs followed, but her latest start in the Regret Stakes at the same course was much better as she ran on well to finish second behind Pin Up. A similar effort can see her go close.

Champion jockey William Buick in Aqudeuct action with two Grade 1 rides on Saturday night

