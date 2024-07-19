US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge has two selections for Monmouth on Saturday

Webslinger

10.09 Monmouth

1pt win

Timberlake

10.45 Monmouth

1pt win

The Haskell Stakes is Monmouth's flagship three-year-old race and they will have to go some to beat Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch if he breaks well.

However, prior to his fourth in the Arkansas Derby, Timberlake was being touted as a potential Kentucky Derby winner for Brad Cox, who put this colt away for a few months after that disappointing run at Oaklawn.

He is not worth giving up on just yet and his forecast odds look generous for a colt who won the Champagne Stakes and finished fourth in a Breeders’ Cup Juvenile as a two-year-old. He is the value play, especially after some eyecatching workouts in recent weeks.

Mike Maker has won three of the last seven runnings of the United Nations Stakes on the undercard so his Starting Over is to be feared off the back of a Grade 3 win at Gulfstream.

This race, however, can go to Webslinger who comes into this off the back of a routine win at Churchill Downs last month.

Trainer Mark Casse won this with World Approval in 2016 and in Webslinger he has a similarly classy type who won here as a two-year-old and has been placed in Grade 1 company.

If he runs to the level of his third in the Turf Classic behind Program Trading and Naval Power at Churchill Downs in May then he will go very close.

